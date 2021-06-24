Decentralise food chains

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
The Covid-19 pandemic has compelled us to rethink the significance of global value chains (GVCs) in the context of sustainable agri-food systems.
The underpinnings of GVC are dovetailed with the interconnectedness between the buyers and processors of developed countries and suppliers and producers of developing countries. While such a governance model relies on the lead firm’s economic gain, investment and efficiency, it has ignored the social and environmental dimensions of sustainability.
So, the focus of agriculture and food policy needs to be shifted from global and centralised to local and decentralised food chains by aggregating the small food hubs, connecting them to micro-food entrepreneurs, and bringing the food production network to regional farm communities.
During pandemic, a short food chain is likely to emerge in a circular economy, and the external market relationship can partly dictate consumption. However, the production, distribution, and consumption appear to be tightly interwoven and that can rejuvenate and strengthen producer and local trader driven value chains.
Blockchain tech can promote an alternative yet sustainable model that can institutionalise the functioning of tech-driven local agri-food chains.
The blockchain technology market size in agriculture and food supply chain is projected to grow at a CAGR of 48.1 per cent to reach $948 million by 2025. In Europe, blockchain start-ups have created shared platforms for producers and consumers, data infrastructure for traceability and food safety , and open networks for food cooperatives.
Start-ups in emerging markets have also created blockchain platforms to increase small-scale farmer incomes by connecting smallholder producers to buyers and downstream partners and increasing trust and transparency in the supply chain. Technology giants including IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco have initiated the technology-enabled agri-value chain pilots in India with a few processor and producer companies.
India has registered several hundred agri-tech and a few blockchain start-ups, and they can rope in agri-value actors to strengthen and sustain such regional food economies. The adoption of blockchain technology and IoT is necessary for precision farming and to improve the backward and forward linkages in digital agri-value chains. Blockchain can connect the native producer groups with consumers by eliminating intermediaries and democratise the food networks (Scholz, 2014).
The integration of blockchain, IoT, and machine learning modules can bring sustainability to local agri-food value chains by improving traceability in the supply chain and scalability.
Agro-ICT and blockchain start-ups need to promote platform cooperatives to catalyse the rollout of local food chain networks. In this regard, smart contracts can facilitate, verify, execute, and enforce the compliance mechanisms for an immutable transaction underlying the distributed ledger technology. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning modules can improve scalability and bring interoperability in the layer-based architecture. While the identification and capacity building of food chain cooperatives and entrepreneurs are important to technology adoption, connecting them with a shared ‘plug and play’ platform entails systematic and scalable techno-managerial interventions.
India’s farm gate infrastructure is yet to witness adequate investment to improve productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and preserve product quality from farm-gate to consumption centres. Critical barriers to investing in farm infrastructure needs to be relaxed and capacity utilisation of processing units should be augmented.
Creating an enabling environment and risk-sharing mechanisms for co-investing in necessary utility-based infrastructure such as blockchain technology, IoT network, storage, cold chain, and logistics can reduce losses and enhance farmers’ bargaining power and institutionalise their market access.
Dey is Chairman of CFAM, IIM Lucknow, and Ghelani is the CEO of Promethean Power. Views are personal
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...