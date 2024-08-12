The chic Parisian handover of the Olympic baton to Los Angeles, with its high glam-quotient and in true-blue “Mission Impossible” style, may have laid the stage for what’s to come, four years on.

Hopefully, that will mean more wholesome coverage of sport for sports-enthusiasts who will be tuning in, never mind the unearthly hour. While Paris 2024 broke the mould in many ways, bringing in greater community participation and breath-taking public backdrops — television coverage in India left sports-enthusiasts unsatiated.

Several golden moments were entirely missed, or went unheralded. The after-match emotions from the Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz tennis match for gold, for instance, was missed. Instead, the coverage cut to studio discussions and publicity-oriented commercials — completely missing the point that sport is about witnessing moments of glory or sharing heart-break with the sportspersons. There was barely any live coverage of some sports and hours of repeat coverage of others. In fact, since there was a time-zone difference with Paris, it would have helped to have dynamic and clear updates on international performances like Simone Biles’ scintillating comeback or the high-octane athletic events. Many viewers had no choice but to settle for snatches of international highlights.

If sport teaches you anything, it is to applaud a sportsperson, and their inspiring stories. And while it’s natural to applaud a sportsperson from one’s country / region — showcasing other international sports including athletics, swimming, gymnastics, etc., can inspire young people to take it up. Besides, the mixed palette of sport will bring in the groundswell of sports enthusiasts, as well.

There were many stories to be witnessed, told and retold — the high-performance US-France basket-ball game (men) and the latter’s five-gold feat (that took place early morning India time); Kenyan middle-distance runner who won her third consecutive gold; male Filipino gymnast and his twin gold or the Ukrainian gymnast’s rhythmic gymnastics performance, set to Michael Jacksons’ “Thriller”.

Viewers may not be off the mark to ask, why they are deprived of choice in coverage, when mundane things like phones or cars are spoilt for choice. The monopolisation of sport should not end up killing the sport itself. In cricket, for instance, it’s almost like the game is between advertisements — when in fact, broadcasters/sponsors command their price on the back of the sport and its viewership.

International sports authorities need to brainstorm on keeping sport and sportspersons at the centre of broadcast coverage, offering more avenues to view it, without incessant interruptions — a model that respects the sport, sportspersons and sports enthusiasts. Otherwise, they could well end up killing the goose that lays the golden egg.