It is that time of the season where Delhi-NCR people end up choking as they breathe.

There is a physical smoke-fog-smog combination in the air. It’s the kind of pollution that one can see, taste and smell.

Donning the face mask is part of morning routine. People who have respiratory problems or lung issues are the most affected.

Delhi’s AQI has again plummeted, about to cross the 400 mark. This is termed as very poor quality and not recommended for outdoor activities. There are several factors that contribute to Delhi’s deteriorating air quality such as, the rapid increase in vehicular traffic, especially diesel-powered vehicles, releasing harmful pollutants into the air.

This is all the more so amid the current festive season where everyone steps out on road to purchase and distribute sweets. Industries located in and around Delhi emit toxic gases and particulate matter. Recently, we saw how toxic foam was rolling all over Yamuna, enhancing the misery.

The practice of farmers burning parali in neighbouring States and villages, particularly Punjab and Haryana, adds significant amounts of pollutants to the air in Delhi.

Finally, festivals like Diwali, celebrated with fervour across India, contribute significantly to air pollution.

Traditional fireworks release a cocktail of harmful chemicals, including particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and sulphur dioxide.

These pollutants can cause respiratory problems, heart disease and other health issues like skin and hair related problems.

Moreover, festivals and fireworks have a greater role to play in polluting the air. It starts from Dussehra and continues till the New Year. Despite the ban of crackers in Delhi-NCR, we get to witness their use. Seems like the emotions of people in India are strongly attached to the smoke that they inhale from burning crackers.

Green crackers

Since situation is dire now, an alternative solution to this could be rise of Green Crackers. Currently, there are three types of green crackers: SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker) and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium). To identify green crackers, CSIR NEERI logo on the fireworks packaging can be seen.

While green crackers are a step in the right direction, it’s important to note that they are not a complete solution. To effectively address Delhi’s air pollution problem, a multi-faceted approach is needed.

These include strict emission norms, encouraging the use of public transport to reduce vehicular pollution, implementing alternative methods of agricultural waste disposal, creating green spaces, and providing significant subsidies on electric vehicles to encourage their adoption.

All convenience platforms such as Zomato, Uber, Porter, Ola should be mandatorily using e-vehicles.

By taking these measures, we can hope to improve Delhi’s air quality and protect the health of its residents. Diwali is finally a festival of inner light.

The writer is Assistant Professor, Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi. Gupta is a technocrat. Views expressed are personal