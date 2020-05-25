Do farmers benefit from mere hikes in MSP?

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
It is time the venerable Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) got out of its cloistered silo. According to media reports, the panel has recommended a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for various kharif crops for the year 2020-21. Apart from rice and coarse grains, pulses, oilseeds and cotton are covered under the MSP regime.
There is an erroneous belief that recommendation of higher MSP season after season will motivate growers and encourage them to produce more. Empirical evidence, if any, is specious to prove this. On the other hand, anecdotal reports suggest growers are little concerned about MSP and, more often than not, they are unaware of the support price announced. Worse, government announces the MSP well after kharif planting gets under way, defeating even the academic objectives of MSP.
Look at the ground reality. Prices of pulses and oilseeds have been ruling well below the MSP for a considerable period of time. Most growers do not receive the assured price as the procurement or price support mechanism is unequal to the daunting task.
If MSP is treated as benchmark, growers have been losing enormous amounts of money in recent season (see ‘Who will compensate the ₹17,000 crore income loss of pulse, oilseed growers’: BusinessLine, May 20). MSP is a sovereign guarantee announced by the government of India. Having announced, the government cannot abdicate its responsibility towards growers.
Despite poor returns season after season, farmers of this country have been going about their job perhaps philosophically. For them it is a livelihood issue. But we continue to take them for granted. The situation can change anytime. It was only a couple of years ago that this country witnessed widespread protests by farmers.
While making price recommendations, the CACP ought to take into account not only increase in production cost (say due to rise in input prices etc), but also domestic and international market conditions. Export-import policies, customs tariffs, volumes of foreign trade, currency factor, demand conditions all play an important role. It is unclear if the CACP has a clue about all this.
Take oilseeds, for instance. Growers have suffered enormous loss of income with market prices ruling below MSP. The only way in which domestic oilseed prices will rise is by restricting import of low priced cheap vegetable oils. Unrestrained imports of finished product (vegetable oil) depress domestic oilseed prices.
Even without a hike in MSP, domestic oilseed prices will rise smartly and benefit growers if and only if import of vegetable oil is restricted quantitatively. Tariff changes of last several years have failed to exert any positive effect on domestic oilseed production. This is the route for CACP and the government to follow.
It is a joke that nigerseed has been targeted for a substantial hike in MSP this season. Nigerseed is too insignificant to make any difference to our national oilseeds basket of 310-320 lakh tonnes. In the last ten years its production has not crossed even one lakh tonnes. Nigerseed is not going to help augment domestic vegetable oil availability. CACP has got its priorities mixed up because of limited domain knowledge.
Pulse growers have done a commendable job by boosting production to 23-24 million tonnes in the last 2-3 years, thereby substantially reducing our dependence on imports. However, they continue to suffer poor returns despite consistent hike in MSP. The hike obviously fails to take into account market conditions.
To support domestic pulse growers, a big boost to demand is the way forward. That can be achieved by including pulses under PDS/NFSM programme — say three or four kilograms per family a month at affordable rate.
A good beginning to distribute pulses as free ration has been made with the aim to mitigate the hardship of people in the wake of the Covid-19 national lockdown. Distribution of pulses under the welfare schemes must continue even after the nation comes out of the current crisis. It will help advance nutrition security by providing much-needed protein to the vulnerable sections of the population.
CACP needs to move well beyond making MSP recommendation a routine ritual twice a year. As a think-tank, it must provide forward guidance to policymakers. On its part, the government must realise, there are several non-price and non-trade initiatives that are necessary to strengthen the farm sector and deliver genuine benefit to stakeholders.
The writer is a policy commentator and agribusiness specialist.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Post Covid, customer engagement will be a blend of face-to-face and virtual contact
An already stretched healthcare system gears up for the various diseases that will be unleashed during the ...
Jottings from a train journey tell a worrisome tale of health and hygiene pitfalls, as the lockdown is set to ...
We evaluate the impact of key proposals and reforms on various sectors
Among them is the fact that RIL has financial muscle to weather the Covid-19 storm
Firms reported a surge in EBITDA per tonne in Q4, thanks to higher realisations and savings on energy and ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 have paused at crucial resistances; investors should remain watchful
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...