India is urbanising at a rapid pace, with the country’s urban population expected to rise by around 328 million by 2047. To support this growth and the needs of the citizens, while also minimising the associated risks, such as air pollution and traffic congestion, it is imperative to build world-class urban infrastructure. This includes developing mass transit systems which are sustainable while also being accessible, clean and comfortable. Accordingly, the government, auto OEMs, and the larger ecosystem have undertaken high capital investment along with a creation of a trained workforce and rapid development of EV technology.

The government covered e-buses under FAME scheme in 2015. The subsequent launch of the PM E-bus Sewa Programme seeks to further expand the induction of e-buses to 169 cities across India.

OEMs are now offering mobility as a service and creating an ecosystem that includes charging equipment manufacturers, charge point operators, software providers, infrastructure project specialists and bus operators. This ensures uninterrupted operations of e-bus fleets. The building blocks of such an EV ecosystem should include incorporation of advanced technologies, extensive charging infrastructure and trained manpower. .

E-buses also require a bank of high-capacity DC fast chargers along with the supporting electrical and civil infrastructure. In addition to depot-based charging, opportunity charging locations might also be required to provide mid-day charging for uninterrupted operations. All these chargers are digitally monitored using a charger management system that help optimise charging operations.

To successfully scale the adoption of e-buses, it is important to put drivers and technicians at the centre. Drivers could be trained on defensive driving technique, EV technology and soft skills to enhance customer experience. Whereas technicians could be re-skilled on EV technology and standard operating procedures.

As e-buses are gaining traction, a developed ecosystem is being built that comprises vehicle technology, charging infrastructure, operations, and maintenance. The traditional vehicle selling model is transitioning to new business models to meet the growing demand for electric mobility. While the Gross Cost Contract model has been prevalent in e-bus procurement by State transport undertakings, other models like fleet management services, leasing, and AMC are also available.

E-buses represent a crucial step towards sustainable transportation. By embracing these zero-emission vehicles, India can drive positive change, reduce its carbon footprint, and pave the way for a greener, safer, smarter future.

The writer is Chief Operating Officer of TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd — A Tata Motors subsidiary