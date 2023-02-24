It is not difficult to see why the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to hire professionals with a banking sector background as chairpersons. With board reshuffles due in quite a few banks in the coming months, the regulator is perhaps keen to ensure that the Chairman’s post is occupied by competent candidates. With some private banks falling prey to governance issues, questions have been raised about the domination of chairpersons by Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers (MD & CEOs), with the former being relegated to a figurehead role.

RBI perhaps believes that appointing persons with established credentials in banking as chairpersons will enhance the accountability of top executives, enhance the quality of lending decisions and act as an additional layer of checks and balances within the system. However, RBI may be wrong in its belief that only those from the banking sector can bring to bear good governance and sharp oversight on bank executives. Seasoned professionals from any field, with integrity and cross-functional experience, may be able to do justice to this role. At present, most banks have academicians, multidisciplinary professionals or retired civil servants occupying the top slot at the Board. The trend of bringing in such lateral talent from outside the sector gathered momentum in 2015 when banks started to diversify from corporate banking into consumer and MSME lending. Banks were of the view that with their customer base changing, a perspective from 35,000 feet above could help craft a consumer-focused strategy.

In some cases, former civil servants or top executives of RBI were inducted into bank Boards, to smoothen relations with the regulator or the government. If a bank was embarking on a certain agenda, such chairpersons were seen as instrumental in ensuring that the ‘job was done’. While there’s nothing wrong with this strategy, some of these chairpersons and Boards have ended up neglecting their governance role and rubber-stamping the decisions of the MD/CEO. The primary role of the board chair is to act as a counterbalance to top management decisions that smack of conflicts or run counter to depositor and stakeholder interests. Instances of lapses in corporate governance and its subsequent impact on depositors and shareholders could have been averted in cases like RBL Bank, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank had their boards been proactive in grilling the CEOs on lending decisions, the quality of the loan book and possibly the nexus between the bank management and the borrower.

While the banking system is in good health today compared to a decade ago with hardly any commercial bank failures, this happy state of affairs can be attributed largely to regulatory interventions by RBI and the government. Given that ensuring good governance and sound lending decisions are the main remit of the chairperson, the RBI should focus on bank chairpersons meeting a high bar on integrity and probity. A banking background mustn’t be imposed as a constraint as long as the candidates proposed by banks meet this bar.