The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s proposals on the need to regulate Artificial Intelligence could not have come at a better time. So far, policymakers have been lagging behind fast-changing technological innovation. For example, India is yet to put in place a regulatory framework for governing online platforms that were launched two decades back. Meanwhile, players like Google and Facebook have been mining user data to make huge profits since they were founded in 1998 and 2004 respectively, India is still discussing the Personal Data Protection Bill. Without proper regulations, social media platforms have been caught not only stealing user data but also fuelling hate-mongering and harassment.

The advent of Artificial Intelligence could aggravate the misuse of data with implications for privacy, the economy and the distribution of information. Some scientists and philosophers have said that AI threatens the very survival of the human species. Yet, its promise in terms of revolutionising various industries and opening up the human endeavour to new, more creative possibilities as it takes over routine tasks cannot be brushed aside. Therefore it is imperative to strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring ethical use. Globally, many initiatives have been undertaken by private players to put in place a framework to limit the negative impact of AI. Last week, tech giants including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Google and OpenAI signed a voluntary agreement to emphasise safety, security and trust when developing AI technologies. In India, industry body Nasscom has come out with a framework listing out obligations of all stakeholders in the development of AI. While these initiatives are welcome, the real challenge lies in implementation of the guidelines by all players. Governments, universities and companies are pushing hard to advance the technology. An unregulated race can lead to a fragmented landscape where standards, ethics, and accountability are overlooked.

In this context, the TRAI is right in recommending a regulatory framework that lays down the basic rules of the game and potential penalties. The proposed framework will look at specific AI use cases where high-risk applications that directly impact humans are regulated through legally binding obligations. The TRAI has recommended that an independent statutory authority, to be called the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India, should be established immediately for development of responsible AI.

The regulation will have to exist and evolve in what is a knowledge vacuum at present. No one knows where AI is headed. There are widespread fears ranging from apocalyptic scenarios such as AI posing humans an existential threat, to more immediate ones. The latter includes automation taking away jobs, deepfakes that can be used to spread misinformation, identity theft tools and sophisticated cyberattacks. The Centre should examine the proposals by the TRAI on an urgent basis to develop regulatory frameworks with enough teeth to deter bad actors.