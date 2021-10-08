Tightrope walk

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) might have chosen to hold rates for the eighth consecutive time at its bi-monthly meeting, but it is right in implicitly recognising that it may not be able to sustain its accommodative stance for long. The global environment is decidedly inflationary: oil prices are at their highest in three years, and US inflation is at a 30-year high. As a result, 10-year US Treasury yields are up by about 30 basis points since August to 1.5 per cent, not least because of the Fed and Bank of England hinting at a reversal in stance. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among market observers who concur that commodity-driven inflation is not likely to be as “transitory” as hoped earlier. As a result of rising energy prices, China’s factory output is likely to suffer in the last quarter of this calendar year, even as demand in the US and EU picks up in the wake of pent-up sentiment. As a result of this intriguing interplay of forces of supply and demand, global monetary policy responses too are varied. As the RBI Governor has observed, some countries with strong demand have raised rates, others lowered them, while India which faces both inflation and growth worries is in pause mode.
India is truly between a rock and a hard place. In a skittish global environment, the rupee is down to five-and-a-half month lows, while emerging market currencies have slipped against the dollar. This sets the limits on accommodation, as does a rise in global bond yields. To deal with inflation, the MPC has opted for “calibrated” liquidity management. It has not announced another G-SAP (G-Secs Acquisition Programme) schedule. In effect, it is confident that government borrowings will not require bond market support, as there is sufficient liquidity surplus anyway. In fact, it has decided to mop up liquidity through enhanced fortnightly variable reverse repo rate auctions, besides considering 28-day VRRR auctions. The accommodation continues through an extension of long-term repos for small finance banks.
Even as the MPC carries on with this mix of approaches, it is worth noting that it has done its utmost to spur growth since the onset of the pandemic, by cutting rates by 115 basis points. It cannot deal with imported inflation, except by allowing the rupee to appreciate. If global rates rise in the event of an extended spell of inflation globally, India may have to raise rates — to protect the rupee and capital flows. That may impact exports, now a bright spot. An autumn of apprehension lies ahead. The onus will be on fiscal instruments to push growth and contain inflation.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...