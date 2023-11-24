The influx of new investors into the stock market is showing no signs of easing; the trading volume on stock exchanges has increased over ten-fold since FY20. With investors relying on digital trading platforms of the stock brokers to execute their trades, it is important that intermediaries take sufficient care that the back-end infrastructure is robust enough to bear the increasing load.

Frequent instances of technical glitches on platforms of stockbrokers, highlighted by investors on social media platforms, suggest that stockbrokers are not doing enough to ensure smooth functioning of their systems. The recent launch of Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) service by the exchanges is therefore a good step. It will provide a backstop for investors facing a technical glitch on their broker’s platform, helping cut possible losses. The direction to form an IRRA was given by SEBI to stock exchanges last December and the backup platforms of both the NSE and the BSE are now operational. Going ahead, when investors face issues with their trading interface such as system stoppage, slowing down or malfunctioning, they can be routed to the IRRA where they can square or sell their positions or close pending orders. This will be helpful to investors because the market continues trading even if there is a stoppage in one broker’s system. With stock prices continuing to move, investors with open positions stand to lose money if their stockbrokers’ terminals stop operating, even for a few minutes. SEBI has done well to restrict the access of the IRRA to investors wishing to close their existing positions. As a result, all those wishing to trade during system outages will maintain pressure on their brokers to upgrade the system.

A shortcoming of the IRRA service is that the access has to be requested by the trading member. Given that stockbrokers may be reluctant to admit system failure at their end, they may not facilitate access speedily. Therefore, it may be a better idea if stock exchanges can take suo motu action to enable IRRA, based on social media posts and connectivity to the exchange. SEBI can consider asking exchanges to set up a page on their website where investors can lodge complaints of technical outages in their stock broker platform. This could lead to quicker action.

Broadly speaking, it would be best to eliminate technical glitches at broking platforms. SEBI’s circular released last November has rightly suggested that stockbrokers should plan their required capacity based on the peak load, have rules for software testing, a business continuity plan and a disaster recovery site. SEBI should ask exchanges to submit periodic reports in this regard. The suggestion to levy a penalty on brokers’ platforms having frequent glitches and displaying their names on the exchange websites, will make intermediaries comply with the regulator’s directives.