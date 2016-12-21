Beyond the EPFO

With both inflation and interest rates slip-sliding in the past year, the decision by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to declare a lower interest rate of 8.65 per cent to its subscribers for FY17 comes as no surprise. In fact, the 15-basis points reduction appears to be relatively mild given the 120-basis points fall in the yield on benchmark government securities in the last one year. The EPF also continues to offer better tax-exempt returns than competing products such as the Public Provident Fund (8 per cent), National Savings Certificates (8 per cent), and bank fixed deposits (6.5-7 per cent). While labour unions have protested the cut, the fund has cited a lower surplus of ₹410 crore brought forward this year, compared to ₹1,610 crore last year.

While one cannot expect EPF returns to be immune to interest rate trends in the economy given its investment restrictions, the organisation certainly owes a better explanation to its over 17 crore subscribers on how it determines its annual returns, especially after its recent foray into equities. As of now, the fund persists with its age-old practice of ‘deciding’ its returns based on projections of contributions and withdrawals for the year, the estimated income from its portfolio, and surpluses from the previous year. But there are grey areas to this mode of calculating returns. With the EPF now parking 5 per cent of its incremental flows into equities and proposing to take this up to 15 per cent, it is likely to witness capital gains or losses on these holdings based on market moves. These will need to be disclosed or distributed, in some form, to its subscribers. In fact, with g-sec prices rallying quite sharply this year, the EPF should be sitting on sizeable capital gains on its debt portfolio too. Clearly, as the EPF looks to dabble more in market-linked instruments, it will need to move to mark-to-market accounting of its holdings and evolve a transparent policy on active profit-booking to capture any gains.

But quite apart from reforms at the EPF, there is a need for both Indian employers and employees to have a wider menu of retirement options beyond this vehicle. Presently, though EPF contributions for higher income earners (above ₹15,000 a month) are supposed to be optional, the EPFO continues to function as the default retirement vehicle for most organised sector employees because it is the only option offered by their employer. Yet, given its ultra-conservative investment pattern and rigid rules for contributions and withdrawals, the EPF isn’t ideal for most investors. Employers, on their part, have been clamouring for a more flexible retirement solution too, especially for their temporary and contractual employees. It is time policymakers ushered in newer vehicles, such as retirement plans managed by mutual funds on the lines of 401K plans in the US. The EPFO and the National Pension System must have some healthy competition in the race for retirement savings.