The Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) recent decision to impose a hefty fine on Meta for its anti-competitive practices marks a significant milestone in India’s regulatory landscape. At the heart of this case is WhatsApp’s 2021 Privacy Policy, which mandated data sharing between WhatsApp and other Meta entities. This move, rightly deemed coercive, stripped users of meaningful choice and exposed the inherent vulnerabilities in India’s digital governance framework.

The CCI’s decision underscores the increasing importance of privacy as a competitive parameter. By addressing the exploitation of network effects and absence of viable alternatives, the regulator has spotlighted the monopolistic tendencies of dominant players like Meta. The CCI’s intervention broadens the scope of competition law to encompass consumer autonomy and data protection —aligning with global regulatory trends. As digital markets evolve, privacy is no longer just a matter of individual rights but a competitive differentiator that shapes market dynamics. By emphasizing this, the CCI has taken a crucial step toward ensuring that India’s digital economy evolves in a manner that respects both consumer rights and fair competition. Secondly, the ruling sends a strong message to tech giants operating in India: exploitative practices that undermine user sovereignty will face stringent scrutiny. For users, this ensures greater transparency and control over personal data while setting a precedent for how dominant platforms must balance commercial interests with consumer welfare.

However, this landmark decision also exposes glaring gaps in India’s digital governance framework. While the CCI has acted decisively, the lack of a robust data protection law remains a significant impediment. The Personal Data Protection Law, which has been languishing for years, is yet to be implemented. This legislative inertia stands in stark contrast to Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which has been a game-changer in holding tech giants accountable. For instance, WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy was not implemented in Europe due to GDPR restrictions. In India, however, the absence of similar protections allowed Meta to impose terms that exploited the imbalance between its vast resources and the limited agency of its users. This disparity underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive data protection framework in India, one that complements the CCI’s efforts and prevents regulatory overlap or conflicts.

India’s response to data breaches and privacy violations by tech giants has historically been lacklustre. The Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, which compromised the data of millions of Indian users, elicited only verbal condemnations from the government. In contrast, the United States imposed a record $5 billion fine on Facebook, demonstrating the power of decisive action. If India is to protect its citizens and foster a truly competitive digital economy, it must have a robust regulatory framework that integrates competition law with stringent data protection measures.