Now that the poll dates are out for both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assemblies, the results in the latter State in particular will be keenly watched. Overall, the results could set the mood for polls to follow in Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura possibly in the first half of 2023. A three-way contest is in the offing for the first time in three decades in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State. However, the Congress’ prospects look respectable only in Himachal Pradesh, which has 68 Vidhan Sabha seats. The stakes are obviously higher in Gujarat, not just because it has nearly thrice the number of seats (182) but also because it is the home State of the Prime Minister and Home Minister. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has in its typical hustle-and-bustle style stirred up proceedings in Gujarat, seemingly pulling out resources from Himachal, where too it is contesting 67 of the 68 seats. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has announced a flurry of freebies in Gujarat — 300 units of free power, ₹1,000 monthly allowance for women, ₹3,000 unemployment allowance et al — in sharp contrast to a subdued Congress which seems to have lost its mojo since 2017 Assembly elections when it mounted an aggressive campaign on the back of the Patidar agitation for quotas. This time, AAP is the relevant force, supporting different agitating groups which camped this year in the State capital. Congress, which had stitched up major caste alliances with youth leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakur and Jignesh Mevani in 2017, is almost dormant with its chief campaigner Rahul Gandhi focusing on his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

This leaves the field open for the BJP that registered a stupendous victory in the local body polls in 2021, winning seven out of seven municipal corporations and almost all the municipalities and district panchayats. The party has dusted off GST teething troubles and post-demonetisation angst that hampered its prospects in 2017. It has wooed back the Patidars, the community that scripted the BJP’s rise as a reaction to former Congress Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki’s social engineering of the Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim (KHAM) communities and 28 per cent reservation for OBCs in the 1980s. A CSDS-Lokniti Survey indicates that the BJP has majority support among upper castes, the non-Koli OBCs and the tribals. The survey suggests that while the BJP is losing only 2.1 per cent of its vote, the Congress is losing 20.04 per cent from 41.4 per cent in 2017. AAP is expected to get 22 per cent of the votes.

Himachal is seeing a close contest between the Congress and the BJP. Both have their share of problems with the BJP suffering from infighting after many MLAs were moved from their constituencies and 11 were denied tickets. Congress has seen an exodus, but hopes to gain from anti-incumbency. Overall, it is advantage BJP. It remains to be seen whether Gujarat gives AAP the platform to go national.