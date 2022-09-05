Bond width

As credit demand gains traction, the banking system is once again likely to come under duress; other funding channels such as corporate bonds will have to step up to meet the growing demand. Bank credit growth was at a robust 15.3 per cent in August and the liquidity surplus created during the pandemic is also fast receding. A recent, timely speech by the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor, T Rabi Sankar, calls attention to the issues and challenges facing corporate bond markets. Increasing participation and activity in this market is critical since these instruments are a source of long-term funding for borrowers and they play an important part in spreading the credit risk among a wider category of borrowers, helping financial stability. While regulators including the RBI, SEBI and IRDAI, have put together a robust technological infrastructure and regulatory framework, they have been facing problems in increasing secondary market liquidity. The market has been growing, but at a slow rate. Value of bonds outstanding increased from ₹10.51 lakh crore in FY12 to ₹40.20 lakh crore towards the end of FY22. But the size of the corporate bond market relative to GDP is much smaller compared with other Asian countries.

Activity in secondary market is lacklustre and value of trades has not increased in tandem with the market size. The reasons behind this muted activity are — the average size of issuances being rather small, predominance of domestic institutional investors on the platform who adopt a buy and hold strategy, and rampant use of private placement route for bond issuances. Almost 98 per cent of primary issues are made to a handful of investors through the private placement route. Data also show that only larger and well-heeled companies are able to tap this market; with 95 per cent of issuances in FY22 in value terms coming from borrowers rated AA and above. Retail participation in the exchange corporate bond platform is limited to a few issues which have a portion allocated for retail investors. But there appears to be an appetite for these securities from individual investors, going by the sudden spurt in digital bond trading platforms. These digital platforms facilitate trading in the listed bonds, albeit in smaller lot sizes and attract high net worth investors willing to take risk. SEBI can consider facilitating retail investor participation in all listed corporate bonds, by lowering the minimum traded quantity on exchanges. This can attract retail investors, who, in turn, may create demand for lower rated borrowers ready to pay higher rates of interest. Since holding period of retail borrowers is shorter, market activity will also receive a leg-up.

While investors have the means to hedge their interest rate risk in corporate bonds through overnight indexed swaps, the absence of an instrument to shield against credit risk is a draw-back. Providing an active repo market for corporate bonds will go a long way towards improving turnover on these platforms. The repo market for corporate bonds suffers from absence of a trading platform, lack of a central counterparty and too high margins. The setting up of repo clearing corporation also has to be expedited.