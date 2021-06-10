New tax deal

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The commitment made by G7 finance ministers regarding corporate tax rates marks a big step forward in the fight against tax evasion and profit shifting. The agreement addresses two issues: tax competition among countries resulting in companies shifting their base to those that offer the lowest rates of taxation; and the problems that arise in taxing profits of digital multinational enterprises. The agreement to set the minimum global corporate tax rate at 15 per cent is an improvement on the original proposal of the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen. The minimum rate of 21 per cent proposed earlier appeared to be specifically aimed at preventing further profit shifting from the US, due to the corporate tax rate hike proposed by the Biden administration. The higher rate would also have hindered structural corporate tax reforms in countries, including India. Corporate tax rate was slashed to 22 per cent in India in 2019 for companies willing to forego all tax incentives or deductions; the rate was set at 15 per cent for new manufacturing companies. With the new agreement fixing the global tax rate at 15 per cent, there will be sufficient room for India to move its tax rate lower, if deemed necessary. This proposal seems conducive to India as it will help prevent base erosion to low tax jurisdictions.
It is, however, too early to say whether the proposal on taxing digital MNEs will be beneficial to India. With the physical presence of multinational digital enterprises difficult to establish, countries which act as a market for the company have not been able to tax the related profits. The G-7 agreement proposes that such countries will have the right to tax at least 20 per cent of the profit exceeding the 10 per cent margin in these entities. Indian authorities will have to see how the revenue derived by using this formula compares with the revenue from the equalisation levy of 2 per cent, currently levied on the value of all goods and services supplied online by these companies. There are likely to be some difficulties in using the formula accepted by G-7. One, determining the profit made by digital MNEs in India will be more difficult than determining the value of turnover, which is used in equalisation levy. Two, digital companies earn very narrow margins and hence may not become liable to pay tax in India, or may end up paying very low tax, using the G-7 formula. That said, given the difficulty in making digital MNEs pay tax, and the complications arising out of any arbitration, a globally accepted process may be easier to implement.
The G-7 agreement proposes to remove all existing digital taxes to usher in the new system. Indian authorities need to consider whether the formula suggested is suitable. The issue can be discussed with G-20 countries in July to arrive at a formula that is acceptable to all.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...