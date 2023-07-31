Debt mutual funds in India have grown by leaps and bounds, amassing assets of over ₹15-lakh crore by June 2023. But despite concerted efforts by the government and regulators, the domestic bond market remains shallow. Even in the best of times, much of the trading and liquidity is concentrated in government, PSU and AAA-bonds. But when global turmoil or liquidity issues strike, the corporate bond market all but seizes up.

Faced with redemptions at such times, open-end debt mutual funds end up making difficult choices. As bond market development is a work-in-progress, the Finance Ministry and SEBI seem to have worked out a pragmatic solution in the form of the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF) unveiled last week. During times of ‘market dislocation’, this fund will buy up corporate bonds from mutual funds to give them liquidity. While the idea of a backstop facility to address bond market illiquidity is sound, its features may need to be tweaked over time to reduce moral hazard and make it more effective.

To make up its initial corpus, all debt schemes (except overnight, gilt and index funds) are expected to invest 0.25 per cent of their assets in CDMDF, while Asset Management Companies (AMCs) put in 0.02 per cent. This provision has been designed to ensure skin in the game. But it seems a little unfair that debt fund investors will end up with more skin in the game than AMCs — whose managers actually make bond buying decisions. As this alone will not be enough to provide a meaningful backstop to the specified debt funds , CDMDF has been allowed to leverage its corpus by up to 10 times. The Centre will guarantee lenders against any losses incurred by CDMDF up to ₹30,000 crore. But even after this enhancement, the fund will amount to just 3 per cent of the assets covered. There is a risk that some AMCs will take frequent recourse to this backstop, while others with less risky strategies stay away. Over time therefore, uniform contributions to CDMDF may need to be replaced by differential contributions based on each AMC’s use of this facility. The valuation of acquired bonds and the short timeline of 3 months allowed to CDMDF to exit them, may also need to be revisited based on the experience in actual crisis situations.

What qualifies as a ‘market dislocation’ may be another bone of contention and one hopes SEBI has clear-cut parameters on this. In April 2020, Franklin Templeton cited market dislocation to shutter six debt schemes, though other AMCs didn’t face a similar crisis. Finally, a backstop of this kind can only be a stopgap solution to the issues thrown up by an under-developed bond market. It is not just mutual funds, but also companies, insurers, pension funds and retail investors who bear the brunt of an illiquid bond market. They need a long-term fix.