Nearly two-and-a-half years after opening up coal to commercial mining, the Centre announced its biggest-ever auction recently. It has put on the block 141 coal mines in 11 States, of which 71 are new mines, 62 are carried forward from earlier auctions (this is the sixth round of commercial auctions) and eight are being put on offer for the second time, as they received a poor response in earlier rounds. Sixty-seven mines have been auctioned so far, of which two have begun production and another two or three are expected to begin operations by the end of this fiscal.

The reasons for this push to commercial mining are not hard to seek. The Economic Survey 2021-22 says, “Despite the push for renewables, as per the Draft National Energy Policy of Niti Aayog, the demand for coal is expected to remain in the range of 1.3-1.5 billion tonnes by 2030.” At present, annual coal demand is about 950 million tonnes (of which about 75 per cent goes for thermal power generation, while the rest is consumed by steel, aluminium cement and sponge iron units), of which over 200 million tonnes is imported. India is slated to lose over ₹2 lakh crore in foreign exchange by importing coal at an average price of about $200 a tonne in FY23. Therefore, coal output must be ramped up to restrict coal imports to coking coal, for the iron and steel units in particular. However, thermal coal imports account for about 75 per cent of total coal imports at over 150 million tonnes annually. This should be brought down by raising the output of Coal India, which accounts for 80 per cent of domestic output (778 million tonnes in 2021-22), as well as captive and commercial mines.

Coal India’s performance has been underwhelming. Its output has increased about 11 per cent from FY16 to FY22 or from about 540 million tonnes to over 620 million tonnes. Commercial and captive mining are expected to bridge the demand-supply gap. However, the auctions have not been a great draw so far, as just about a quarter of the mines auctioned so far have attracted good bids. While the Centre has eased pre-bidding requirements, it seems that bidders are only keen on mines where the coal quality is known, the location attractive and land acquisition and other clearances have been sorted out. A further easing of formalities can be looked into, without compromising due diligence.

Meanwhile, investment is gravitating towards renewables. The Ukraine war reminds us of the importance of having coal, oil and gas for baseload power; yet, the International Energy Agency says that fossil fuel price volatility will spur the shift towards renewables. Notwithstanding its green energy plans, India would have to depend on thermal power for 50 per cent of its electricity needs even in a decade from now, from the present level of over 70 per cent. A renewables shift could, however, curb coal imports, ensuring that India is atmanirbhar in a mineral in which it has the fourth largest reserves in the world.