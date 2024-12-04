Mercurial as ever, US-President elect Donald Trump has generated some anxiety by threatening to slap 100 per cent tariffs on the BRICS economies if they pursue their idea of creating an alternative currency or supporting any payment system other than the dollar. Trump seems to have decided to use tariffs as an instrument of protectionism and geo-economic coercion. His BRICS threat comes on top of his earlier warning or promise to impose 60 per cent tariffs on imports from China, 10-20 per cent on goods from the rest of the world, and possibly 25 per cent on Canada and Mexico.

Trump’s currency rhetoric is overblown, but not baseless. It is, in fact, feasible over time for the BRICS grouping of nine countries to devise some non-dollar settlement system, despite huge mutual differences. This is because technologies such as central bank digital currencies and blockchain have made this possible. Ironically, the BRICS’ idea of settling transactions this way took birth after Russia was barred from using the dollar through the SWIFT settlement system; this was after the Ukraine War began in 2022. Today Russia, China and to an extent Saudi Arabia trade in yuan, even as the dollar remains supreme as a medium of exchange.

Over the last two decades, there has been a growing mismatch between the strength of the dollar and the steady decline of the US economy. Researchers point out that the US’ share in global exports of goods and services lags behind the EU’s and China’s, yet the dollar’s share in export invoicing is pegged at 54 per cent, against 30 per cent and 4 per cent in the case of Euro and Renminbi, respectively. The US accounts for 58 per cent of globally held forex reserves, against 30 per cent for Euro and 2 per cent for Renminbi, respectively. As for the friction over BRICS, it accounts for 35 per cent of global GDP, against the G-7’s 30 per cent. The dollar is by far the most convenient currency to trade in because the global financial system is geared to it, including clearing houses and dollar swap lines. But with the dollar being ‘weaponised’ as in the Ukraine war, affecting third party countries such as India, there is a growing incentive to develop a fall-back channel. As India and Brazil have explained, this is not meant to defy the dollar.

Trump, fixated on wide-ranging protectionism to ‘make America great’, may have little use for such nuances. High tariffs will hurt India’s textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering and IT exports. Meanwhile, protectionism in US will increase inflation, reduce output, divert the sources of deficit without reducing it and drag down global demand. In Trump’s first tenure, India imposed retaliatory duties. In doing so, India’s reliance on US exports (about $80 billion) should not be overlooked. A tightrope that balances all interests will have to be walked while dealing with a confused superpower.

