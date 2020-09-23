Controversy over Google and Paytm underlines the challenge policymakers face

‘Toyota’s USP will not only be aptness of product, but also the ability to package a better ownership experience’
The Urban Cruiser is Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s second vehicle to come out of the collaboration with Suzuki. The ...
“Google is acting as the judge, jury and executioner,” says Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The statement, made in the aftermath of the dramatic events of last week when Google decided to drop Paytm from its Play Store one fine morning, draws attention to an important fact that has been lost in all the din. And that is the obvious conflict of interest in Google being the platform for apps in India via its Play Store, and also being a player in the app ecosystem. Paytm said the reason Google cited for the Play Store eviction was alleged violation of its policy banning gambling apps. Google objected to Paytm’s cricket-themed scratch-card cash-back scheme for UPI transactions. Google, without naming Paytm, said it couldn’t allow apps that were “online casinos.” Paytm insists its apps involve no gambling and moreover that Google Pay has made similar scratch-and-win offers like Tez Shots, which let players score runs to win scratch-cards worth up to ₹3,300.
As a condition of being allowed back into the Play Store, Paytm had to pull out its UPI promotional scheme. The row has brought to the fore Google’s Play Store monopoly and its power to pull down apps that it feels violate its rules. Sharma is accusing Google of seeking to hinder Paytm’s ability to acquire new customers through its “dominance” of the country’s digital ecosystem. This allegation acquires a serious edge when seen in the context of Paytm being a competitor to Google’s own payments app, Google Pay. About 95 per cent of India’s mobile phones run on Google’s Android operating system and that means most of the apps are bought from the Play Store. Google has a hammerlock on the Android ecosystem in India and this monopoly means companies like Paytm have to rely on Google playing fair with its rivals. And it’s not only the payments market which is facing competition from Google. The tech heavyweight’s apps also compete in other areas like cloud storage, maps and email.
Google, which was found guilty of abuse of dominant position and unfair trade practices by the European Commission, is already under investigation by the Competition Commission of India after an unidentified party complained the company was “unfairly” promoting Google Pay in India. Google’s presence in India’s digital ecosystem is only set to increase with the internet giant planning to invest $10 billion in the country over the next five to seven years. All of this places a heavy responsibility on Indian regulatory authorities to implement tough oversight measures to ensure Google and others like Facebook, Amazon and Apple don’t steam-roll the competition in India. Policymakers need to wake up to obvious conflicts of interest in the internet domain which need to be regulated with a measure of sophistication. Regulators need to stay ahead of the curve, as the country pivots decisively towards a digital economy.
The Urban Cruiser is Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s second vehicle to come out of the collaboration with Suzuki. The ...
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...