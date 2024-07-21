The Crowdstrike episode last Friday has jolted the global community into realising the inherent risks of an increasingly centralised digital infrastructure. The outage, which paralysed systems across the Microsoft Windows platform, had cascading effects on banks, airlines and stock market trading, apart from media outlets, including in India. While it is fortunate that the incident stemmed from human error rather than a malicious cyber-attack, it starkly exposes the fragility of our digital ecosystem, where a single vulnerability can wreak havoc on a global scale.

There are several critical lessons to be had. First, the necessity of regular automated updates to security software cannot be overstated, but equally vital is a phased rollout mechanism that catches issues before they escalate into a full-blown crisis. . Second, accountability-- major technology players like Microsoft cannot absolve themselves of responsibility by blaming third-party vendors. Users place implicit trust in the reliability of platforms such as Windows. Big tech companies like Google and Facebook have reported numerous outages in recent years without facing significant consequences. The narrative of network disruption used by the US against others-- as for example, China, whose tech firms are eyed with suspicion-- should now be turned inwards. American entities must be held accountable.

Third, at a policy level, there needs to be a paradigm shift in how we manage the risks associated with the dominance of a few tech giants over global networks. The economic and societal impacts of such disruptions highlight the dangers of technological monoculture. Policymakers worldwide must prioritise data protection and consider diversifying their technological dependencies to mitigate systemic risks. Countries such as India, renowned for their tech talent, should consider fostering indigenous technological ecosystems that reduce reliance on global networks. China, for example, was less affected by the Crowdstrike incident, thanks to the robust tech alternatives it has built.

The Crowdstrike incident serves as a wake-up call for a re-evaluation of our digital dependencies and the policies governing them. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and reliant on complex technologies, the protection of data and continuity of essential services must take precedence. India cannot afford to remain complacent in a landscape where a single point of failure can lead to serious consequences. Stakeholders — whether governments, tech companies, or users — must collaborate to strengthen our digital defences and diversify our technological dependencies. The era of unquestioned trust in a few centralised entities controlling critical infrastructure is over. It is time for a more resilient, decentralised approach that prioritises security, reliability, and accountability.