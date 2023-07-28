The hardline positions being adopted by both the BJP and the Opposition over Manipur have already taken a toll on Parliament proceedings. This could undermine a substantive debate on the breakdown of law and order in Manipur, as the compulsion to score political points gains precedence. The deeply disturbing visuals that emerged in the social media of the assault on Kuki-Zomi women by a mob in Manipur in May should have elicited an urgent and empathetic response from the highest quarters.

The local police only acted after the video surfaced on July 19, charging six people with abduction, gang rape and murder. The Centre has asked the CBI to investigate who filmed and leaked the video. It should focus on the larger question of ensuring that due processes in ensuring justice and law and order are restored in the troubled State. While the Prime Minister has expressed regret and promised action, he has so far not informed Parliament about how the Centre is responding to the situation in the border State. Manipur is on the boil even after nearly three months.

The Opposition, on its part, has been insistent that the PM speak in Parliament. This should have been done suo motu. Yet, the Opposition’s refusal to accept Home Minister Amit Shah’s offer to debate the issue is untenable. The Home Minister is in charge of internal security and hence the appropriate nodal minister. Instead, the Opposition kept looking for ways to get the PM to speak. In the Lok Sabha, it tried to move an adjournment motion under Rule 184 which would have entailed voting after the debate. The treasury benches pressed for the debate under a rule that did not involve voting. In the Rajya Sabha, the presiding officer did not allow a discussion under Rule 267 that suspends scheduled business to allow for in-depth discussion on an urgent matter. The treasury benches here wanted a debate under Rule 167 which limits the time allotted for discussion to two-and-a-half hours. Finally, the Opposition has succeeded in getting a no-confidence motion admitted in the Lok Sabha.

The motion is bound to be defeated given that the BJP alone has 301 MPs in the Lok Sabha, way above the majority mark of 272. The combined strength of the ruling alliance, the NDA, is 332 while the Opposition alliance has about 141 members. But the Opposition may claim a moral victory because it would entail an exhaustive reply from the PM, something he has so far resisted doing in Parliament. However, a no-confidence motion may also lead to a freewheeling discussion and the PM cannot be pinned down to just one subject. For the sake of Manipur, the PM would hopefully desist from making a political speech and talk on the issue at hand. As for the Opposition, the sole focus of the upcoming debate should be serious internal security concerns and the cost of human lives rather than cornering the PM.