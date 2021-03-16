Deny SPACe

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
It is a little surprising that the consultation paper issued by the International Financial Services Authority (IFSCA) seeking the views of the public on the securities that can be listed and traded on the GIFT IFSC includes Special Purpose Acquisition Companies. The regulator of IFSC is not wrong in seeking to expand the array of securities that are traded in the offshore centre but, in its zeal to increase participation, the regulator should be mindful of not eroding the credibility of the centre. SPACs are shell companies that raise money with the intention of acquiring an existing company with the funds raised in the public offer. These companies have no existing business and investors in these issues bet on future acquisitions giving them due returns. There has been a surge in interest towards these companies in recent times with many well-known investors and celebrities backing such issues; these issuances have outnumbered regular IPOs in the US so far this calendar.
SPACs are currently in vogue mainly due to the surging global liquidity that is taking the prices of risky assets to astronomical levels. Of greater concern is that many of these assets have no fundamental value. Cases in point are Bitcoin prices crossing $60,000 recently and crypto art by Beeple selling for close to $70 million. SPACs, too, do not have any intrinsic value at the time of the issue and investors have to rely on the reputation of the sponsor and his expertise to identify the right company for acquisition. While the IFSCA is proposing that the sponsor shall hold at least 20 per cent of the post-issue capital and is suggesting minimum application of $250,000, these measures will not entirely protect investors from risk of loss. If conditions change due to tightening monetary conditions, the appetite for these products will evaporate, causing losses to investors. Also, the SPACs are being given acquisition timeline of three years, to be extended by one more year, which seems too long. If any of the issuers fail to make the intended acquisitions, it may impact the credibility of the GIFT-IFSC. While it is good that the Government is not attempting to introduce these products in the domestic market, it’s best not to introduce this in the GIFT-IFSC either, given that the offshore centre is at a very nascent stage of development.
That said, the IFSCA is right in considering introducing other categories of securities such as securities issued by an unlisted issuer, follow-on public offer of specified securities by a listed issuer or listing of specified securities by a start-up company or an SME, in the IFSC. If the pool of investors at the IFSC increases, it will help domestic entities raise funds easily. Similarly, allowing listing of debt securities including ESG focussed debt securities is also a good idea as it enhances the standing of the IFSC.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...