Exports boost

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India’s export sector may be a middling performer, but it has shown the capacity to weather great economic shocks, be it the Global Financial Crisis (2007-09) or the pandemic that crippled global supply and demand for nearly a year and a half. This is because its export basket and earnings are somewhat diversified, unlike commodity exporters in Africa and the Americas. The latest merchandise export numbers bear this out: at $197 billion, April-September exports are up 24 per cent over 2019-20, a pre-pandemic benchmark, and less surprisingly 57 per cent over 2020-21, a year in which growth and exports fell steeply. If India’s exports of goods and services cross $550 billion in 2021-22 (a target of $400 billion has been set for merchandise exports), it would be as good as any normal year if not better, given that India’s GDP would perhaps still be 2-3 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. Exports crossed 20 per cent of GDP in 2005, coinciding with the high growth years of 2003-08, touching 24-25 per cent in 2008 and 2013. The share of exports at present is about 20 per cent, its growth pattern being less volatile than that of the economy; this points to exports’ potential as a macro-economic stabiliser and growth driver domestically, making up for the absence of fiscal capacity.
The return of global demand has contributed to the increase in exports this fiscal. Liquidity measures announced for MSMEs, which contribute over 40 per cent of exports, are likely to have helped them deal with working capital bottlenecks. While the exports in the latter half of 2020-21 were driven by iron ore, pharma and agri-commodities, petroleum (which contributes 15 per cent of total exports), engineering goods (28 per cent), textiles and clothing (8 per cent) and gems and jewellery (10 per cent) have contributed to the kitty since April. Services too have held up, despite sectors such as tourism, travel and hospitality taking a hit. April-August services exports were up 4.5 per cent over 2019-20.
India faces challenges and opportunities, as the world explores alternatives to China. It needs to wean itself away from tax reimbursement schemes, as they could attract both WTO scrutiny as well as countervailing duties in the importing country. Instead of getting mired in the debate on whether RoDTEP (Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products) reimburses exports sufficiently or covers all exporters who benefited from the Merchandise Export Incentive Scheme, the focus should be on developing infrastructure and logistics. The benefits of export promotion schemes need to be assessed. India needs to revisit FTAs setting aside its RCEP experience; the RCEP is a group of suppliers with competing agendas. Finally, it needs to develop a product-specific export strategy, such as the PLI for man-made fibres. Creating an export basket of both low value and high value goods and services should be the goal, going forward.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...