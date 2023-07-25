Regulators across jurisdictions have arrived at the conclusion that controlling the issuance, trading and usage of private cryptocurrencies cannot be done individually by any country. Uniform rules are needed for supervising these activities and pacts on information sharing must be signed to regulate this asset class. The G-20 has done well to task the Financial Stability Board with framing regulations for supervision of crypto-assets and stable coins. The involvement of the IMF could result in a comprehensive policy framework which also takes into account macroeconomic and monetary aspects of the regulation.

But while the FSB and IMF will provide the overarching regulatory framework, the RBI and the Centre will have to work on the finer details based on the demands of Indian investors and the activities of intermediaries in India. Events in the recent past such as the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the failure of Signature Bank have shown that cryptocurrencies can pose a systemic risk. The final report of FSB will focus on three key aspects. One, ensuring that assets or funds taken from clients are well protected by crypto service providers. It will recommend ways to secure client funds in segregated accounts and keeping it separated from proprietary funds of the intermediaries. Two, preventing conflict of interest in cryptocurrency intermediaries. Many of the cryptocurrency companies have expanded into multiple activities including fund management, deposit taking and lending. Related party transactions are rampant, with no transparency. The report will suggest means to address such malpractices. Three, the report will outline ways to tackle money laundering through the crypto-trading platforms by implementing cross-border cooperation in sharing of information and stipulating that these platforms maintain records of all transactions and client level details for extended periods and share the same with the authorities.

The RBI and government will have to use the report to be submitted by the FSB and the IMF to frame a comprehensive regulation for private cryptocurrencies in India. In March, these trading platforms were brought under the purview of PMLA. This move will help in cross-border information sharing as the platforms now have to maintain adequate records of all transactions. That said, the stringent taxation on private cryptocurrencies imposed in 2022, coupled with the bear market in private cryptocurrencies since October 2021, has resulted in trading activity on crypto trading platforms in India declining more than 75 per cent over the last two years.

Crypto regulations have to balance the need to cater to the demand of investors with the compulsion to stop miscreants from misusing these assets for illegal activities. The Centre can consider lowering the punitive tax on these transactions once the regulatory framework for the intermediaries and for crypto trading is in place. If users want to invest in these assets, it would be best to allow them to do so in India, rather than force them to trade overseas.