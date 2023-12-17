The US Federal Reserve’s December monetary policy had several indications that the post-pandemic rate hike cycle which began in early 2022 and resulted in 525 basis points increase in the Fed funds rate, could have peaked. The median peak policy rate according to the summary of economic projections was moved lower to 5.4 per cent from 5.6 per cent projected in September. The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s language was less aggressive with not too much stress on the word ‘restrictive’. Further, the projected policy rate towards the end of 2024 has been lowered to 4.6 per cent, implying at least three 25 basis points cuts next calendar.

It’s not surprising that financial markets were euphoric on expectation of lower cost of financing and higher liquidity. The US dollar and US treasury securities’ yield declined as money moved out of safe havens. A broad-based rally was witnessed in equity and bond markets globally and riskier assets such as emerging market currencies too moved higher.

This unbridled optimism is however unwarranted, and markets need to check their optimism. One, the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) numbers are only expectations of the Federal Reserve board members and Presidents, and not the plan or decisions of the FOMC. Two, the Fed has left itself room to hike rates if necessary, by stating that future rate actions will depend on the incoming data and the Fed remains committed to taking inflation to the 2 per cent target. Given the lag effect of rate hikes, it is pausing for now, but it can change its stance if needed. Three, market participants could be getting too sanguine about inflation. While the core PCE index in the US moved down to 3.46 per cent in October, from 5.09 per cent a year ago, it is still far from the Fed’s 2 per cent target. The SEP projections are also indicating that PCE inflation will move to 2 per cent in 2026 only. Further, core inflation in the US is proving sticky due to elevated wages in the services sector. Given the continuing geopolitical uncertainties, risks to global inflation too remain elevated.

The other two major central banks which announced their monetary policies last week — The European Central Bank and the Bank of England — gave mixed signals. While the ECB indicated that the rate hike cycle could be complete, The Bank of England remained extremely cautious about inflation, which is yet to be tamed. The latter indicated that rates may have to remain higher for an extended period. Given the patchy growth and inflation across advanced economies, external environment will remain challenging for India in 2024. The RBI is also likely to keep a tight vigil on inflation in the coming year and it may be too early to expect the domestic rate cycle to reverse anytime soon. Investors will do well to not bank entirely on monetary policy action while making their investment decisions