The second quarter GDP print has created a flutter, with growth undershooting most projections. At 5.4 per cent, it is the lowest in seven quarters and has put a 7 per cent growth rate out of reach. On both sequential and year-on-year comparisons, the latest print is uninspiring: Q1FY25 growth was 6.7 per cent and Q2FY24 8.1 per cent. With the consensus veering towards 6.5 growth for the year, the Centre and the Reserve Bank should work in tandem to ensure that the bottlenecks to growth – an interplay of investment, inflation and consumption – are addressed. The government can step up its expenditure to give a fillip to demand. This is unlikely to spur inflation in a demand-deficient economy where inflation is being driven by cost-push forces such as food supply, a weak rupee and high commodity prices.

Let’s look at the figures. In sequential terms over the first quarter of this fiscal, growth in consumption (60 per cent of GDP), capital formation (30 per cent of GDP) and exports has taken a hit, but government spending (10 per cent of GDP) has picked up. Consumption decelerated from 7.4 per cent to 6 per cent and capital formation from 7.5 per cent to 5.4 per cent. But the deceleration in investment and low government spending can be put down to inclement weather in the second quarter impacting project execution, besides a delayed Budget. Optimists believe that the monsoon augurs well for kharif incomes and the rabi crop. There could, therefore, be some basis to the Chief Economic Adviser’s assertion that the GDP numbers are no cause for alarm. While private consumption has picked up in the first half of this year, growing at 6.7 per cent (4 per cent last year), the government can afford to spend more in the second half to revive flagging investment growth (6.4 per cent in the first half of this year, against 10.1 per cent last year). For the first seven months of this fiscal, Centre’s capex spend was just 42 per cent of the Budget allocation of ₹11.1 lakh crore (54.7 per cent last fiscal). The Centre seems to be worried about revenue slippages this fiscal, but it could push non-inflationary capex spending.

Corporate earnings do suggest a deficiency in urban demand (squeezed by interest rates and prices), mirroring the slide in industry and flat trend in services. Labour survey data on incomes and wages too point to the same. On the supply side, agriculture has been the growth driver since the pandemic, growing 3.5 per cent in Q2 this fiscal, higher in sequential and annual terms. Industrial growth took a hit at 3.9 per cent, with manufacturing growing at just 2.2 per cent (7 per cent last quarter and 14.3 per cent a year ago). Food inflation and indifferent job conditions have hurt demand. There can be no better time than now for the government to spend wisely. A gentle fiscal push should hold little inflation fears.