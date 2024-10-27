Nvidia Founder & CEO Jensen Huang’s clarion call for India to lead in AI development serves as a timely reminder of the nation’s potential. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising industries and transforming daily life. It enhances efficiency and innovation across sectors like healthcare, finance, agriculture, and education by enabling machines to analyse data, learn patterns, and make decisions.

Unlike previous technologies, AI is designed to handle complex, human-like tasks such as natural language processing, image recognition, and predictive analytics. Its potential to contribute to critical issues — like disease diagnosis, climate change, and personalised education — has a far-reaching impact. There is a global race for AI dominance. Nations worldwide are investing heavily in AI research, development, and deployment, recognising the profound impact AI is likely to have on national security, economic growth, and technological leadership. The US, China, and several European countries are investing substantially in AI infrastructure and talent development.

India must accelerate its AI initiatives, build a robust AI ecosystem, and foster cross-sector collaboration to enable local innovation that meets global standards. It has distinct advantages that position it to become a global AI hub. For instance, the country’s vast pool of skilled professionals in engineering, data science, and software development. Additionally, the expansion of affordable broadband across urban and rural areas has created a connected digital landscape, ensuring that AI innovations can reach and impact all echelons of society. With billions of dollars being invested in data centres, India’s computing power is expected to grow exponentially — a critical component for advancing AI. However, much more needs to be done to achieve global scale and heft.

First, India will have to up the ante on AI research to get into the same league as the US and China. A number of Indian start-ups have emerged in this area but they need access to technology and infrastructure to solve problems where AI technologies can make a huge difference. Second, achieving global competitiveness requires a relentless focus on quality. “Made in India” AI products need to meet international standards for performance, reliability, and ethical integrity. India must also address the evolving challenge of creating AI solutions that are reliable and unbiased. Third, in order to fully realise its AI potential, India must move beyond a service-export model to one that prioritises intelligence and innovation export. Shifting the mindset from low-cost outsourcing to high-value AI product development and research is critical to creating globally recognised AI solutions. Finally, India must also develop balanced regulations that encourage innovation while ensuring ethical AI usage. Effective regulation would protect individual rights, prevent misuse, and establish India as a responsible player in the global AI landscape.