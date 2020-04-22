India’s IT services sector faces grave challenges

Just when India’s information technology services companies had adapted to the changing business models arising out of the emergence of new digital platforms, they are faced with yet another disruption in their delivery models. The ongoing economic lockdown due to Covid-19 has disrupted the way IT companies function as more than 85 per cent of the workforce now has to work from home. From a centralised architecture, IT services companies have had to restructure their entire organisation — a transformation that is here to stay even after the lockdown ends. In the pre-Covid era, companies such as TCS had a highly centralised delivery model. This consisted of workspaces set in large delivery campuses, accommodating thousands of employees. In future, not more than 25 per cent of employees would be working from offices. This means companies will have to rejig cybersecurity mechanisms, their project management practices, and put in place systems to ensure that proper work allocation, monitoring, and reporting is done. Under this model, costs related to real estate and managing offices will go down over a period of time but higher spending will go into collaboration and other kinds of productivity tools. Dependence on H-1B visas will also come down as on-site delivery of services will not be relevant. Meanwhile, the sector is up against massive demand destruction with lockdown-induced slowdown coming on top of the ongoing contraction in key markets. India’s top three IT companies — TCS, Infosys and Wipro — signalled the distress ahead, as they all missed street estimates in March quarter earnings and suspended revenue guidance for the year ahead.

The IT industry, beset with headwinds due to changing business models and slowing global markets, should do two things immediately if it wants to be able to achieve even a muted growth. Firstly, IT companies must reduce over-reliance on big-ticket deals from traditional markets like the US and the UK. Although the economic slowdown is global, there are some countries that are growing faster than the others. India, for example, accounts for less than 5 per cent of the revenues for most large IT companies. Instead of sending toppers from our engineering schools to the US, IT firms could create similar opportunities for them within the country. Secondly, there should be a quick transformation into a distributed delivery architecture instead of the centralised one today. In the long term, behavioural shifts as a result of Covid-19 will help the sector. The human interface will reduce and technology will be required to take over many functions. This behavioural change can open up opportunities for Indian IT companies to earn higher margins doing consulting-led work.

Just like tougher visa rules came as a blessing in disguise for many large Indian IT services firms as they were forced to change their business models, the disruption due to Covid should be seen as an opportunity to move into the next phase of growth that is built on distributed delivery platforms for the post-Covid era.