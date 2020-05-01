India’s lockdown is running up an unsustainable economic cost

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
The Centre’s decision to further extend the lockdown by two weeks may or may not flatten the Covid-19 infection curve, but will certainly decimate India’s growth curve. In a sign of things to come, India’s eight core sector industries, which account for a weight of 40 per cent in the Index of Industrial Production, contracted by 6.5 per cent in March. Steel and electricity output fell by 13 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, while cement, natural gas and fertiliser production fell 25 per cent, 15 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, power consumption fell 9.2 per cent in March, due to lower commercial and industrial demand in the wake of the lockdown, according to the National Load Dispatch Centre data. India’s drop in energy consumption mirrors global trends; according to the International Energy Agency, global energy demand fell 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 over the same period in 2019. The IEA observes: “If lockdowns last for many months and recoveries are slow across much of the world, as is increasingly likely, annual energy demand will drop by 6 per cent in 2020, wiping off the last five years of demand growth. Such a decline has not been seen for the past 70 years.” Given the perception that the pandemic is likely to be around for another two years, most countries are bound to set aside lockdowns as a strategy to contain the virus. India cannot afford to be different, given the crippling impact of the lockdown on businesses and workers.
Leading lights of India Inc have expressed their dismay over the prevailing situation. Auto sector sales were virtually zero in April. A long-term strategy to keep the economy running, while combating the virus, must be worked out: one that focusses on intensifying testing and possibly curbs on the vulnerable population, while allowing the rest to resume economic activity with the necessary precautions.
On Friday, the Centre issued a detailed list of ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones, with a view to relaxing curbs on the ‘green’ and ‘orange’ areas. However, geographical containment may not spur economic activity, given the interlinkages across regions, of materials and people. There may be no point in opening up manufacturing without freeing retail. Economic revival can be led by sectors that employ large numbers across the value chain and work on low inventories, such as food processing, other FMCG products and perhaps electronic goods. Construction can be revived with safeguards. But for this thrust to work, a fiscal stimulus is a must. The Centre needs to act. Now.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...