Jackson Hole cues

The US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell’s speech at the economic symposium in Jackson Hole has made it abundantly clear that the US central bank will continue aggressive monetary tightening for as long as it takes to bring inflation towards the long-term goal of 2 per cent. The speech is likely to douse the excessive optimism seen in stock markets of a softer Fed, spurred by inflation moderating over the last few months in the US and other countries. The statement also implies that the rupee is likely to stay under pressure in the near future. The Fed Chairman is right in waiting for further data points before revising his stance on inflation, since the core PCE index — used by the Fed to measure inflation — continues to be at a three-decade high of 4.6 per cent. With geopolitical tensions showing no sign of abating and tight labour market conditions in the US stoking demand, inflation can continue to be a bugbear this year. Of greater interest is Powell’s statement that combating inflation takes precedence over growth and a sustained period of ‘below-trend’ growth is likely as this fight against inflation continues.

The US central bank’s efforts to curb demand has already resulted in slowing growth with the real GDP for the June 2022 quarter decreasing 0.6 per cent, following a 1.6 per cent decrease in the March 2022 quarter. The warning that households and businesses need to brace themselves for some pain ahead suggests that growth is likely to be hit during the rest of 2022 as well. It is also quite likely that the Fed will continue front-loading its policy rate hikes to slow growth and lower demand. After increasing the Federal Funds rate by 75 basis points each in the last two policy meetings (June 16 and July 27), a similar, stiff hike appears imminent in the September meeting, as the policy rate moves towards the projected 4 per cent target (now at 2.25-2.5 per cent, against 0.25-0.5 per cent in March this year) by the end of 2023. Stock markets which have been rallying on hopes that the pace of rate hikes will slow down, will have to reset their expectations now. While the US benchmark, S&P 500 is up 10 per cent since the June lows, the Indian benchmark index, Nifty50 has gained 15 per cent in this period. The comforting point is that India finds itself in a much better position with regard to inflation, with the CPI down sharply from the peak of 7.79 per cent in April to 6.8 per cent in July. With the inflation in India largely supply driven, the RBI does not have to take dire steps to restrict growth, like the Fed.

That said, the RBI will have to adjust policy rates in order to maintain adequate spread between Indian and US sovereign bond yields. With the dollar index once again strengthening, the rupee in likely to come under renewed pressure, as foreign portfolio investors reallocate debt investments to US treasury securities. With foreign exchange reserves down 11 per cent from the 2021-peak, it is obvious that direct intervention in currency markets will not be feasible for long. Especially given the sharp decline in import cover in recent months. The RBI will need to look at other tools to boost foreign inflows, including expediting the inclusion of Indian government securities in global bond indices.