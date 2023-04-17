The Centre recently accepted the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh Committee, set up in 2022 to review gas pricing methods in the wake of the volatility induced by the Ukraine war. After 2014, India has now implemented a new gas pricing system, which is generally a change for the better. But in accepting the changes suggested by the report in this regard, the Centre has overlooked its lacunae.

To begin with, the Centre’s concern was understandable: As global prices ranged between $8-10 per mmBtu (million metric British thermal unit) between May and September last year, India’s legacy producers too priced their gas at $8.57/mmBtu for H2FY23, against $2.90 a year ago, based on a 2014 pricing formula pegged to global gas prices. The price cap on deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields too climbed from $6.13 per mmBtu to $12.46 per mmBtu over this period. It was obvious that legacy producers — public sector companies such as ONGC and OIL — benefited recently from a complex, if not convoluted, formula that was pegged to global gas price averages derived from four hubs; downstream users such as fertiliser, city gas distribution companies and the power sector took a hit. The 2014 pricing formula helps APM producers and others when the going is good, but hurts them when the market is down, as is in fact the case now, with global gas prices down to $2.15/mmBtu. The legacy producers account for over 60 per cent of the domestic output of about 90 mmscmd, while roughly an equal quantity is imported.

Instead of a price that is fixed every six months based on global gas prices, domestic gas will now move within a price band of $4-6.5 per mmBtu, with monthly revisions based on movements in crude oil prices. This could meet three objectives: incentivising output with a dynamic price regime, keeping the energy bill of the economy in check and promoting the use of gas as a clean fuel. Explaining the rationale for a shift in formula, the Parikh panel report says: “When price is averaged over a long time period, the gap between the international price and the domestic formulae price may cause a precarious situation wherein...domestic price can be higher than the international spot price.... Such situations might be catastrophic for domestic gas producers, if consumers stop off-taking domestic gas at the APM prices to take advantage of lower imported spot gas.” It remains to be seen whether the floor price incentivises newer fields as well.

There can be no denying the benefits of raising the share of gas in the energy mix from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, as envisaged by the panel. However, the report evades a basic question: while the economy benefits from a price cap when imported gas is dearer than domestic gas, why should APM companies bear the burden of bringing gains to the economy at large? The APM companies could benefit in some way from this gain if the government makes good the difference. That would also ensure a level-playing field between producers.