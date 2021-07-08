Down to the roots

Reforming Indian agriculture has always been a Sisyphean task with governments abandoning their reformist zeal the moment political considerations intervene. The NDA regime’s decision to go back to age-old measures such as stock-holding limits to arrest the recent price spiral in pulses, is a case in point. It was only last year that the same government enacted landmark amendments to the Essential Commodities Act that sought to give up powers to regulate the supply of essential commodities in order to encourage private investments in the agri-supply chain. The amended Act, whose operation has been stayed by the Supreme Court, had allowed stock-holding limits only in times of war, famine, grave natural calamities or ‘extraordinary’ price rise. Given that pulses prices have climbed by 15-20 per cent in a year, it is moot if this drastic response was merited. Not surprisingly, the pulses trade is up in arms against the stringent stock-holding limits imposed now.

Stock-holding limits, raids on suspected hoarders or tinkering with import tariffs do not do much to resolve fundamental demand-supply mismatches or seasonal shortages. The Centre needs to consider long-term policy fixes. To better anticipate upcoming imbalances, the Centre needs to greatly improve its market intelligence and forecasting ability on agricultural output and demand trends. Today, production estimates put out by industry bodies as well as official agencies at the beginning of the kharif and rabi seasons are ballpark at best, with actuals bearing little resemblance to the forecasts. The Agriculture Ministry’s third advance estimates in May, for instance, upped the FY22 pulses output forecast to 255 lakh tonnes from 244 lakh tonnes in the second advance estimates, despite the kharif output coming in at just 85 lakh tonnes — 20 per cent short of target. To better reflect ground realities, official agencies need to monitor acreage, rainfall, pest build-up and consumption on a granular basis. In sensitive commodities such as pulses and oilseeds, systematic capture and monitoring of import contracts will help gauge pipeline inventory. Finally, remunerative prices to the farmer is key. Annual increases in Minimum Support Prices of crops need to be calibrated to evolving market moves. Timely creation and disposal of buffer stocks and a Price Stabilisation Fund were instrumental in lifting pulses output from 163 lakh tonnes to over 250 lakh tonnes between FY16 and FY18, and such steps need to be renewed.

In the long run, for farmers to receive early warning signals on an upcoming supply glut and to make timely shifts in cropping patterns, a well-developed national spot market in agri-commodities that transmits timely price information is critical. This calls for efforts to take e-NAM to its logical conclusion and encourage producer and actual-user participation in commodities trading.