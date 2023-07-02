Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the time has come to pursue the desire expressed in Article 44 of the Constitution that India must have a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The timing of the statement, just before the 2024 general election, has alarmed the Muslim community and riled the Opposition parties. They are saying, not without some justification, that this is an election oriented strategy. Regardless, the matter needs to be discussed rationally because any such major change will obviously have a political dimension.

The UCC debate has a long history. It’s origin lies in the perfectly logical desire that all citizens in a country should be governed by a single civil code — just as they are governed by a single criminal code — and not by their respective religious laws. Also, with a view to modernising Hindu laws, in the mid-1950s the Congress government of Jawaharlal Nehru pushed through changes to the Hindu laws of marriage, divorce and succession to property. However, with a view to reassuring the minorities, mainly the Muslims, that India was not the majoritarian state that Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, had alleged, religious minorities were allowed to retain their civil laws. The irony was that their religion’s criminal laws were not applicable to them. Had they been, a simple theft would have attracted different punishments for Hindus and Muslims — six months simple imprisonment for Hindus against the chopping off of a hand under Muslim criminal law!

The Muslim community leaders were not vehemently opposed to the UCC as they are now until the creation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in 1973. That’s when the then Congress government gave this Board jurisdiction over any change in Muslim personal laws. Over time, thanks to a succession of cooperative governments, this Board has anointed itself the sole arbiter even though it is not an elected body. It now thinks it has a veto over whatever Parliament legislates. And this strategy worked because Muslim votes mattered. In the final analysis, the matter comes down to choosing between God-made and man-made laws. All modern democratic societies have opted for the latter as they are more equitable. There’s no reason why India should be an exception.

That said, the question that the country needs to address is whether a UCC can’t be put on hold until the Muslim community is itself ready to accept a move away from the religious dispensation that governs it currently. There is no real urgency for it, after all, and the divorce laws have already been reformed. Perhaps the first step towards a UCC could be the dismantling of the AIMPLB. It is a private body which has no powers but has acquired a lot of influence via political parties that target the Muslim voter. It might also be worth studying the law and practices in other countries where there are a large number of religious minority citizens to see whether they are required to follow the country’s secular personal laws.