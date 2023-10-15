As the South-West monsoon winds down, numbers show that it has delivered both sub-par and erratic rains. With a persisting El Nino, the total quantum of rains was below normal at 94.4 per cent of the Long-Period Average (LPA). This is well below both the April and May forecasts of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which had predicted a normal monsoon at 96 per cent of LPA.

The spatial distribution of rains was quite skewed. North-west India received 101 per cent of LPA, while East, North-east (18 per cent below LPA) and South India (8 per cent below) suffered significant deficits. This was at variance with the IMD’s prediction that the North-west would receive below-normal precipitation while the other regions would get normal rains. This monsoon displayed a see-saw pattern starting with sub-normal rains in June (91 per cent of LPA), above-normal rains (113 per cent) in July, going back to a very parched August (64 per cent) before ending with a September surplus of 113 per cent. IMD predictions did not capture the August shortfall or September surplus. This whimsical monsoon behaviour has taken a toll on kharif sowing of key crops and the reservoir storage position. Therefore, it seems somewhat rich for the IMD to claim in its assessment that it got its 2023 monsoon forecast ‘correct’, after accounting for model errors.

Policymakers may need to prepare for three possible fallouts from the monsoon. One, a late catch-up in rains has lifted kharif paddy sowing to 103 per cent of usual acreage, but the area under pulses (11.5 per cent below normal) and oilseeds such as sunflower (40 per cent shortfall), sesamum (22 per cent shortfall) and nigerseed (39 per cent shortfall) lag significantly. It appears too late to make up for shortfalls in tur, sesamum and nigerseed which are only grown in kharif. But efforts must be made to make up for lost acreage in other pulses and oilseeds before and during the upcoming rabi. Early announcement of rabi MSPs and geared-up State procurement machinery may help. Two, the dodgy monsoon has left water storage in the reservoirs well below last year’s as well as the 10-year average levels. Southern States appear to be in the most trouble, with storage at just 49 per cent of live capacity, compared to 92 per cent last year. The agrarian States of Punjab (58 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (43 per cent) also face challenges. This may have an adverse impact on rabi sowing and requires planning for less water-guzzling crops. Three, given that India is import-dependent for pulses and oilseeds, proactive contracting of imports may be needed to ward off food inflation.

When it comes to shortages in food crops, early intervention is better than knee-jerk changes to import-export policy after inflation rears its head. Meanwhile, IMD needs to take a relook at its forecasting model to discover why it often errs on the side of optimism in estimating monsoon rains and underplays El Nino conditions.