Mutual funds should resist complacency

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Despite the carnage in stock markets taking a toll on (MF) performance this year, investors do not appear to be too perturbed, going by the outflow data for this March. This is largely due to the awareness drive initiated by the MF industry over the last few years. The fund houses should not, however, get too complacent and must attempt to retain the credibility they have garnered over the past decade. With major stock market benchmarks are down 20-30 per cent, so far this year, the performance of equity-oriented mutual funds, too, turned quite dismal. While most equity-oriented fund categories have lost 15-35 per cent this calendar year, many hybrid funds that invest in both equity as well as debt securities are also posting deep losses. But investors in equity MFs seem to have taken the correction in their stride, with some investors viewing the fall as an opportunity to buy. These funds witnessed net inflows amounting to ₹11,700 crore in March with multi-cap, large-cap and value/contra funds attracting more inflows. This, coupled with the fact that monthly inflows through systematic investment plans remain steady, show that MF investors are adopting a long-term approach, which augurs well for the sustainability of the fund management industry.
The net outflow of ₹212,737 crore from MFs in March was largely on account of redemptions from debt MFs, and does not imply investor displeasure. The debt fund withdrawals were due to a host of reasons. Companies and large investors needing funds to meet their tax and other year-end obligations typically redeem units of debt MFs in March every year. The liquidity crunch faced by businesses in the second part of March, due to the lockdown, could have led to higher redemptions. Liquid funds, which had witnessed a sharp drop in NAVs mid-March due to spike in yields of some money market instruments, witnessed the largest outflow during the month, of over ₹1 lakh crore. With government borrowing set to increase due to additional expenditure to fight the pandemic and corporates continuing to face cash-flow problems, yields are likely to stay volatile. But redemptions from debt funds may not be as severe in the coming months.
However, a fresh set of investors who have invested in the stock market through the MF route over the last five years, ever since the ‘mutual fund sahi hai’ campaign began, are staring at large losses. It should be ensured that these investors do not get rattled by the fall; they should be educated about cycles and how to handle them. Fund houses should also attempt to set the right return expectations among investors. It was in a bid to garner higher returns that many fund houses invested in riskier debt instruments, leading to a spate of NAV declines due to rating downgrades of dodgy debt instruments over the past year. SEBI should also ensure that funds adhere to best practices while investing, especially in debt securities.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...