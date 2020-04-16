Mutual funds should resist complacency

Despite the carnage in stock markets taking a toll on (MF) performance this year, investors do not appear to be too perturbed, going by the outflow data for this March. This is largely due to the awareness drive initiated by the MF industry over the last few years. The fund houses should not, however, get too complacent and must attempt to retain the credibility they have garnered over the past decade. With major stock market benchmarks are down 20-30 per cent, so far this year, the performance of equity-oriented mutual funds, too, turned quite dismal. While most equity-oriented fund categories have lost 15-35 per cent this calendar year, many hybrid funds that invest in both equity as well as debt securities are also posting deep losses. But investors in equity MFs seem to have taken the correction in their stride, with some investors viewing the fall as an opportunity to buy. These funds witnessed net inflows amounting to ₹11,700 crore in March with multi-cap, large-cap and value/contra funds attracting more inflows. This, coupled with the fact that monthly inflows through systematic investment plans remain steady, show that MF investors are adopting a long-term approach, which augurs well for the sustainability of the fund management industry.

The net outflow of ₹212,737 crore from MFs in March was largely on account of redemptions from debt MFs, and does not imply investor displeasure. The debt fund withdrawals were due to a host of reasons. Companies and large investors needing funds to meet their tax and other year-end obligations typically redeem units of debt MFs in March every year. The liquidity crunch faced by businesses in the second part of March, due to the lockdown, could have led to higher redemptions. Liquid funds, which had witnessed a sharp drop in NAVs mid-March due to spike in yields of some money market instruments, witnessed the largest outflow during the month, of over ₹1 lakh crore. With government borrowing set to increase due to additional expenditure to fight the pandemic and corporates continuing to face cash-flow problems, yields are likely to stay volatile. But redemptions from debt funds may not be as severe in the coming months.

However, a fresh set of investors who have invested in the stock market through the MF route over the last five years, ever since the ‘mutual fund sahi hai’ campaign began, are staring at large losses. It should be ensured that these investors do not get rattled by the fall; they should be educated about cycles and how to handle them. Fund houses should also attempt to set the right return expectations among investors. It was in a bid to garner higher returns that many fund houses invested in riskier debt instruments, leading to a spate of NAV declines due to rating downgrades of dodgy debt instruments over the past year. SEBI should also ensure that funds adhere to best practices while investing, especially in debt securities.