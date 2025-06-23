The final guidelines on project finance issued last week by the Reserve Bank of India mark a welcome shift towards a more liberal policy. The draft guidelines on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning for project finance issued by the central bank in 2024 were influenced by the experience of the bad loans crisis between 2013 and 2019. This, in turn, was the result of a credit boom in the first decade of the millennium. Now, the situation has changed considerably. The ‘twin balance sheets’ problem has vanished.

With improved regulations, companies are conservative in their borrowing and repayment practices. Even so, the credit tap is drying up. To correct this imbalance, the latest guidelines have taken a benign stance on provisioning, so that banks loosen up on project lending. The NPA crisis of the last decade had persuaded banks to clamp down on project finance; they preferred financing working capital requirements instead. This has led to deceleration in bank credit to industry. Bank credit to industry grew at a lower pace of 7.8 per cent in 2024-25, compared to overall credit growth. Growth in lending to large industries was at just 6.2 per cent. It is therefore good that the RBI has heeded the concerns voiced by banks regarding stringent provisioning norms in the draft guidelines for project finance.

The draft had recommended a steep provisioning of 5 per cent for all project loans during the construction phase. Though it was to be increased gradually over three years, it would have impaired bank balance sheets since the existing rules prescribe provisioning of just 0.4 per cent. The final rules have reduced the provisioning requirement to just 1 per cent for infrastructure and residential real estate projects. This provisioning can be lowered to 0.4 per cent, on commencement of the project. The provisioning is slightly higher at 1.25 per cent for commercial real estate projects in the construction phase, since the risk is higher. In a further relief to banks, these revised guidelines will be applicable only on fresh project lending. With land and other regulatory clearance impeding the progress of several infrastructure projects in the past, the stipulation in the final rules that only partial disbursement of the loan amount should be made when clearances are still pending, makes sense. The rule that only 50 per cent of the sum must be transferred before the land clearances are obtained for infrastructure projects under PPP model will help mitigate the risk for lenders. For non-infra projects, 75 per cent of the funds can be transferred, pending such clearances.

The relaxed rules are likely to spur banks to lend freely to infrastructure projects, once demand revives. The rules could, however, have been improved further by introducing ECL (expected credit loss) based provisioning for infrastructure projects, in line with global best practices. This helps lower provisioning in projects where risk is lower, freeing up more funds for banks.

Published on June 23, 2025