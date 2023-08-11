The three-day long debate during the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition concluded late on Thursday evening with a thunderous, over two-hour-long address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As expected, the Opposition’s rhetorical digs were met with fiery flourishes from the treasury benches, with the Prime Minister outdoing all in sarcasm and sheer force. He sought to paint the Congress as the “genesis” of all troubles. He was not present in the House for two days of the debate; but on the third day, he singed the Opposition while simultaneously seeking to assure the people of Manipur that peace would soon be restored.

Modi arguably had the last laugh after endless hours of sheer street politics, but the sobering truth is that this hardly matters; finally, the no-confidence motion had little to offer for the suffering people of Manipur, in whose name it was debated. From the august portals of Parliament, a qualitatively different response was expected from just about everyone, especially when the subject was one as grim as the violence in Manipur. Three months of ethnic violence have claimed over 152 lives, displaced thousands and wreaked unspeakable horrors on women and children.

There are no easy solutions for the strife-torn State. The conflict is rooted in Manipur’s socio-political landscape; about half the population comprising the Meiteis largely inhabit the central, Imphal valley, whereas the State’s hilly terrain which accounts for most of its land mass, is inhabited by the Kukis — who account for much of the remaining population. The immediate trigger for the violence was the High Court direction in March for ensuring ST status to the Meiteis (Kuki’s have tribal status). This has been conflated with questions of migration of Kukis from the Myanmar border, perceived as a threat to the demographic balance. A tangled problem demanded a considered approach from the country’s lawmakers. Instead, MPs across the board chose rhetoric and outrage over rigour — without even trying to move towards a solution. It was a downright cynical exercise by our MPsto score political points rather than debate and discuss a serious issue. The people of Manipur deserve better. Opposition MPs, especially those who have visited the trouble-torn State recently, could have offered a cogent set of proposals. They barely went beyond intermittent chants of “sack the Chief Minister”.

It is unfortunate that in the face of trauma and distress, Parliament failed to rise beyond polarised politics and ego battles to extend a healing touch. Indeed, today’s MPs should reflect on the role and import of a parliamentarian — namely, that Parliament is not any other debating shop that limits itself to exchanging witticisms or barbs, but an institution where laws and solutions ought to emerge from informed debate. Just about everyone seems oblivious to this distinction.