The goings on in UP last week have once again, for the umpteenth time, led to debates on police reform. But overall these debates are altogether too diffused and lack focus. The three main issues are the law, the practice and the attitude. A Police Act was first enacted by the British Parliament in 1861. Its aim was defined after the 1857 mutiny by Indian soldiers in the East India Company’s army.

The purpose was to ensure that the natives behaved themselves. Huge powers of detention and arrest were vested in the officers in charge of police stations. Since then that Act has been amended a few times, but not this aspect. All in all, however, the provisions of the law are unobjectionable because, as with so many other things, we make good laws. Practice, however, is a different thing because it needs effective supervision. It is in that aspect that we have been lacking. Supervision is largely about procedure or process but too much emphasis on process can prevent effective policing. This pressure to deliver has led to the third thing, attitude. If a policeman knows that his practice will not be questioned, his attitude changes and he becomes someone to fear. If procedure is seen as a nuisance even by those whose job it is to ensure that proper procedures have been followed, a sense of invulnerability is inevitable.

Three other things have contributed to the development of these features of policing. One is political. The other is administrative. And the third is judicial. The political problem arises from the inextricable positive link between the maintenance of law and order and electability. To law abiding citizens who want to lead a peaceful and safe life, any politician who can ensure this is highly re-electable because these things are public goods. The administrative aspect has arisen from the demands of the police service to be placed on par with the IAS at least in certain matters. For instance, some amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code were made 50 years ago to give effect to this demand. The quid pro quo was subservience to the government of the day. So today there is no political incentive to substantially reform the police. The cat is catching the mice so why look at its colour? Lastly there is the judicial part. It’s not just the delays in the system. It’s also the Indian Evidence Act which requires such a high level of proof that shortcuts are the inevitable result. These shortcuts suit everyone who has skin in the game.

All this sounds horrible but, in mitigation, it must be said — as Indira Gandhi said of corruption — that these things are a ‘global phenomenon’. Also, let’s be thankful that we follow Anglo-Saxon jurisprudence that says an accused is innocent until proof is provided to the contrary. Imagine how bad things would be if we followed Roman law as in Europe that requires the accused to prove his or her innocence.