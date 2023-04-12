In the recent monetary policy statement, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that users will soon be able to avail of pre-sanctioned credit limits through UPI on their phone. From an individual’s point of view, pre-loaded credit via UPI can provide easy access to loans by doing away with the need to visit the bank’s branch or go through elaborate paperwork. That these loans will do the job of a credit card without having to own one, can be quite convenient too. This suggests that the offtake of credit via UPI may well take off if the process is simple.

But if RBI’s intent is to further the cause of financial inclusion with the hope that banks will leverage on the large user base amassed by UPI to offer credit to the hitherto excluded population, this objective is unlikely to be met. Usually, pre-sanctioned, small-ticket unsecured personal loans are offered by banks to their existing customers who have a long-standing relationship with them, and have a healthy credit score. Pre-sanctioned loans are mostly one-time facilities and carry high interest rates because they are unsecured products. In the case of new-to-credit or new-to-bank customers, banks may be unsure of pricing such loans correctly without prior knowledge of the customer’s financial history or repayment discipline.

While banks could have access to the user’s limited transaction history through his account linked to UPI, this may not give them a holistic picture of the customer’s financial prudence and his ability and willingness to repay loans. For the sake of comfort and safety, banks may therefore end up offering this product mainly to customers who already have a long-standing relationship with them. In this case, the intent to make this a mass market product will not be achieved. Should banks decide to dilute these norms to push credit through UPI, their loan books would be vulnerable to the very same risks of evergreening and delinquencies that prompted RBI to restrict buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) loans through wallets a few months ago.

Today, both banks and NBFCs already have a suite of products designed specifically for unbanked customers in the form of microfinance loans, MUDRA loans and overdraft facilities offered through Jan Dhan accounts, which serve the purpose of inclusion in a more targeted way. If the objective is to push for digitalisation, facilitating more cashless transactions on Jan Dhan accounts, Mudra and microfinance loans would be more meaningful. Though there is a reasonable penetration of smartphones and internet in this segment, most of the borrowings and repayments end up being cash transactions. These products are time-tested and lenders know how to price and recover these loans. Undoubtedly, UPI is one of the most innovative products in the financial world and the RBI deserves credit for trying to expand its coverage into newer areas. But the concept of pre-sanctioned credit through UPI may turn out to be an uncomfortable fit for banks.