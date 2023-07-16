A debate has broken out recently over the quality of India’s statistical system, its data, its methods and the history of them all. There are those who say the whole system is dysfunctional and those who say no, it’s not. Two knowledgeable persons outside the system hold the former opinion and two former heads of the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) hold the latter opinion. In the middle are many statisticians who agree and disagree with both points of view.

Who one gives greater weightage to depends on the Rashomon effect: there is no objective truth. Everything depends on what one chooses to believe, as can be seen from the current hand-wringing by statisticians, even when the data is diligently collected and properly analysed. There has been heated debate on whether the surveys used by the statistics office to gauge the employment, expenditure and economic status of households, under-state India’s achievements owing to flawed sampling methods and so on. Ordinarily this would have been of interest only to professional statisticians. But intensely competitive politics bent on scoring points, economists and statisticians looking for academic brownie points and journalists bent on getting a front-page byline, along with the political use of social media have muddied the waters. While this has happened in all countries to differing degrees, in India the controversies have been particularly combative. When all issues are seen through the prism of politics, we are in trouble.

The credibility of a country’s data is vitally important. Collecting and interpreting it can only be a sophisticated technical exercise carried out by experts. Therefore, it’s hard to understand why these intricate debates about survey methodology, etc., should spill over onto the pages of newspapers. Aside from the statistics community, the matters being discussed are incomprehensible to most folks, even well-informed ones. So, all that this succeeds in doing is in leaving an overall impression that India’s data is not a reliable guide to policy. As in marriages, these are matters that should be discussed privately by domain experts.

That said, it’s also hard to understand the continuing Indian obsession with data and analysis that will necessarily, by its very nature, not be accurate enough to satisfy everyone. Collection of population-wide data is necessary. But it surely can’t be the only remit of the Central Statistics Office. Warts and all, it is doing a great job under difficult conditions. Therefore, denigrating it serves no purpose. However, the CSO also needs to introspect a little and expand its coverage to provide apolitical data, mainly because its consumers need to expand beyond the Central and State governments. Micro-level data that is currently being collected by large American firms via AI tools is proprietary with them. Is there any non-lazy reason why this should be so? India has digitised massively in the last few years. Surely the CSO has the expertise to use this new feature of the Indian society and economy. Remember, the data organisations of the colonial era were much more effective than their data sources and analytical abilities would suggest.