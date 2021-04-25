Recovery blues

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The economic fallout of India’s second Covid surge cannot be underestimated. This is despite the fact that an extended national lockdown like last year’s, when Q1 GDP tanked 23.9 per cent, is virtually off the table. Localised lockdowns, night curfews, and curbs on assembly and movement will leave their mark, more so if they are implemented in the 10 Covid intensive States which happen to account for 65 per cent of GDP, as analysts have pointed out. The Monetary Policy Committee in its latest meeting has observed: “The renewed jump in Covid-19 infections... could dampen the demand for contact-intensive services, restrain growth impulses and prolong the return to normalcy.” While the Reserve Bank has not revised its growth forecast of 10.5 per cent for this fiscal, other observers have done so. In its latest assessment, SBI has shaved off 0.6 percentage points from its earlier estimate of 11 per cent. A lot would depend on how quickly Maharashtra, India’s key industrial State as well as the worst affected by the pandemic (it accounts for 13.9 per cent of India’s GDP and 10.3 per cent of the workforce, according to SBI Research), bounces back. But the Chief Economic Advisor as well as other analysts have observed that the second waves everywhere have been ‘sharp but short’. Exports could look up as the rest of the world recovers, provided India’s supply chains are not disrupted by the pandemic.
The situation presents many intriguing possibilities. Amidst a rise in unemployment in April, indicated by the CMIE, a fall or deceleration in consumption seems likely in the first quarter. Reports of a drop in petrol and diesel consumption mirror a decline in mobility. For those whose jobs are intact, as in the high end service sectors, precautionary savings could rise. Risk aversion may creep into investment. In times of tepid domestic demand, India should push exports which have been rising sequentially since November 2020.
Meanwhile, budgetary outlays may have to be revised to deal with welfare needs, even as the revenue buoyancy of recent months is likely to take a hit. In view of the exodus of migrants from cities, the Centre has, like last year, set aside an additional five kilograms of foodgrain for 80 crore ration card holders under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. A sum of ₹26,000 crore (₹40,000 crore last year) has been earmarked for 2021-22. Last year, grain transfer as well as implementation of MGNREGS works did contain rural distress. However, States may need more fiscal space than the permissible deficit of 4 per cent of the GDP to deal with the newly imposed cost of Covid vaccination. An additional elbow room of 0.5 per cent should be allowed without conditions. With a focus on welfare spending, vaccinations and health infra, India’s consumer and business confidence can be restored in a few months.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...