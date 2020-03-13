Regulators should ensure that markets continue to function without any disruption

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
As the Covid-19 pandemic takes a toll on global financial markets, causing severe erosion of investor wealth, regulators across the globe are leaving no stone unturned to assuage sentiments and stem the decline. While this may be an uphill task given the open-ended nature of the problem, the immediate concern of Indian regulators should be to prevent a settlement crisis and to ensure adequate liquidity to market participants. Global equity markets have been in a tail-spin since the second half of February, when it became apparent that the Covid-19 cases cannot be contained within a handful of countries. Most equity benchmarks in the US, Europe and Asia have declined between 20 and 30 per cent.
While market declines are par for the course, the swiftness of the decline is a matter of great concern, due to the cascading impact it can have on credit in the economy and growth in general. With over ₹11 trillion of assets being wiped out already on Dalal Street, the capital available to fund consumption or growth shrinks to that extent. The bigger worry in Indian markets is the spectre of payment defaults since a large part of trading is through leverage. With traders facing large losses due to the incessant decline over the past three weeks, many would be facing considerable difficulty in settling the mark-to-market losses. Also, non-banking finance companies which have lent against shares may have to liquidate the shares deposited with them as collateral to make good the shortfall caused by the decline. It is therefore important that the RBI ensures that there is adequate liquidity available with the lenders. The RBI has been taking a few steps to contain volatility such as announcing a six-month US dollar sell/buy swap on Thursday, aimed at providing liquidity to the forex market. The central bank has also been selling the dollar in recent weeks to curb the volatility in rupee prices.
The RBI has not cut rates yet, but it is not clear if rate cuts really help in such phases. Recent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the ECB have, in fact, exacerbated the decline. Given that the pandemic is spreading and that the full impact of the virus on the economy is not yet known, it would be good if the regulators do not exhaust their arsenal at one go. The SEBI has announced that it is closely monitoring the situation and that the margins collected by clearing corporations are sufficient to ensure settlement. It would be best to continue this wait-and-watch approach. The Centre could take some policy and fiscal steps to avert a severe economic slowdown.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (9,625)The US market collapsed yesterday as the benchmark indices S&P 500 and Dow ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...