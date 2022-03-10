Resounding victory

The Assembly election results on Thursday point towards five clear trends in India’s political landscape. One, the BJP’s resounding performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in an adverse environment of rising inflation, growth stagnation and farmers’ unrest has consolidated its pole position in Indian politics. Second, the use of aggressive welfarism as a strategy and tool to woo voters, which is not a bad thing at all. Third, the demise of the Congress as a national force looks more imminent than ever. Fourth, the Aam Aadmi Party, buoyed by its huge win in Punjab over the Congress, is already positioning itself as a “natural national alternative” to the BJP. Finally, with the BJP looking good as of now for 2024, it implies that a certain policy template is here to stay: welfarism, made effective through the so-called JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity for DBT schemes) will co-exist with the pursuit of medium-term reforms in agriculture, industry and finance.

The BJP has actually improved its vote share in Uttar Pradesh (from 39.67 per cent in 2017 to 41.5 per cent now), Manipur (from 36.2 per cent to 37.8 per cent) and Goa (32.5 per cent to 33.3 per cent), while slipping 2.4 per cent in Uttarakhand and yet defeating the Congress convincingly. As for welfarism, the party has cannibalised the Bahujan Samaj Party’s vote bank by delivering without leakages free rations, subsidised cooking gas, direct cash transfers, Swachh Bharat toilets and houses to those at the bottom of the pyramid, particularly the women. The BSP, which got 22.23 per cent vote share in the 2017 elections with its support base among the SCs and lower OBCs, fell to 12.7 per cent this time. BJP’s chief combatant, Samajwadi Party (SP), expanded its support among Jats and even some Yadavs who had gravitated towards the BJP in 2017, to gain an impressive 10 per cent vote share — from 21.82 per cent in 2017 to 31.8 per cent.

The decline of the Congress is now terminal, with the Grand Old Party having lost among the last of its bastions in Punjab. The pathetic vote share of 2.48 per cent in the largest State signals the eventual demise of the Congress as it has slipped to third or last position in over ten States that include some of the largest — West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Politics, however, abhors a vacuum; AAP has declared itself as the “natural national alternative” to the BJP, with its sights now set on Gujarat. Its confidence is not misplaced, as the other regional parties with national ambitions such as Trinamool Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have been able to move outside the borders of their home state, though, maybe, not with remarkable success. But vacuums take time to fill, and 2024 is not too far away. The BJP looks invincible now. Whether a weak opposition augurs well for the polity is a moot issue. The ruling party must use its mandate to build a consensus across States on key governance concerns.