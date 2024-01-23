Recent Reserve Bank of India data shows Indian households adding financial liabilities at a faster clip than financial assets. The credit-driven spending spree has been propping up private consumption and GDP growth. Indian banks owe their recent profit improvements to the retail credit boom. All this is perhaps why RBI researchers decided to take a deep-dive to analyse if retail credit is over-heating and flowing to the wrong kinds of borrowers, in the latest Bulletin.

The paper, in fact, finds that the expansion in retail loans in recent years is not abnormal. The 16.1 per cent growth in banks’ retail books in the last 12 years is much lower than the scorching 26.4 per cent growth in the previous 12-year block. Banks’ retail books are well-diversified. Home loans now make up less than half of retail credit, while unsecured credit card, durable and other loans make up nearly 35 per cent. A breakdown of trends into pre- and post-Covid periods, shows a distinct spike in personal loans, durable and vehicle loans after the pandemic, even as home loan growth has dipped. But as the increase in unsecured lending has gone hand-in-hand with strict credit scoring and low delinquencies, it concludes that banks are not on a shaky wicket in chasing the retail borrower.

While the paper suggests that all is well with retail credit, there are some loose ends. For one, the shift in retail loans away from home loans towards personal, durable and vehicle loans, suggests that consumers are increasingly willing to borrow not to create assets, but to meet the gap between their current income and lifestyle aspirations. The rise of this consumer credit culture could lead to over-stretched household balance sheets. This needs closer monitoring, but household savings data in India is currently reported with a year’s lag. Two, RBI actions show that it is more concerned about NBFCs’ retail lending than banks’, but it has not attempted a deep dive into the former. If lack of data is the issue, it should perhaps get more granular disclosures from NBFCs and credit scoring agencies, to repeat this analysis for non-banks. The paper makes a passing suggestion that policymakers and lenders need to use technology to come up with more holistic measures — such as debt-service ratio and debt-to-income ratio — to assess retail borrowers.

This is an excellent suggestion as lenders today rely on blunt instruments such as loan-to-value, multiple of annual income and credit scores to make lending decisions. In fact, with the recent advent of account aggregator services which enable consolidation of an individual’s assets and liabilities at the PAN level, both lenders and retail borrowers can be nudged to periodically access personal balance sheets. Lenders must differentially price their retail loans so that individuals who display healthy savings behaviour and positive net worth get loans at better terms than those who don’t.