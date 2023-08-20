Courts in India have contributed significantly towards a gender-just social order even when deep-rooted patriarchal values militated against it. Whether it is decriminalising adultery and homosexuality or framing guidelines to prevent sexual harassment at workplace, the Supreme Court especially has striven to ensure gender justice. But despite landmark interventions, an overwhelming majority of courts remain constrained by patriarchal mindsets.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, in August 2020, asked a sexual harassment accused to get the victim to tie him a rakhi and vow to protect her. In May 2022, the Supreme Court set aside the conviction of a man for raping his minor niece whom he had later married. Taking note that the custom of avunculate marriage existed in Tamil Nadu, the apex court reasoned that it did not want to “disturb” their marriage and “happy family life”.

In this backdrop, the Supreme Court has taken a much-needed initiative in the form of a handbook titled Combating Gender Stereotypes with the Chief Justice DY Chandrachud underlining that it would be a crucial document to ensure that courts can deliver justice to individuals of all genders. The handbook identifies language that promotes gender stereotypes and offers alternative words and phrases. ‘Adulteress’ has now been identified as an incorrect word that needs to be replaced with ‘woman who has engaged in sexual relations outside of marriage’. An ‘affair’ similarly needs to be replaced with ‘relationship outside of marriage’. ‘Eve teasing’ is ‘street sexual harassment’ and ‘faggot’ needs to be replaced with a word that accurately describes an individual’s sexual orientation such as ‘homosexual’ or ‘bisexual’. A ‘harlot’ is simply a ‘woman’ and a ‘hooker’ is a ‘sex worker’. The handbook also identifies common reasoning patterns based on gender stereotypes, and offers alternative and real perspectives.

The handbook points out a common stereotype that women who dress in clothes that are not considered to be traditional want to engage in sexual relations with men. It observes that “the clothing and attire of a woman neither indicates that she wishes to engage in sexual relations nor is it an invitation to touch her. Women are capable of verbally communicating with others and their choice of clothing represents a form of self-expression that is independent of questions of sexual relations. A man who touches a woman without consent must not be permitted to take the defence that the woman invited his touch by dressing in a particular way.” Another common stereotype that women who drink or smoke want to engage in sexual relations with men is corrected by pointing out that “consumption of alcohol or cigarettes is no indication of their desire for sexual relations with a man.” With the Chief Justice himself leading this initiative, it would have a transformative effect not just on the courts but on the society as a whole.