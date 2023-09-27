The number of investors trading and investing in equity markets continues to be at record highs, driven by the large returns delivered by stocks in recent times. The primary interface between most investors and the stock exchange are authorised persons (APs). These can be an individual, partnership firm, or company appointed by a broker to provide access to trading platform of an exchange to the client.

But of late, the complaints about malpractices by such APs — including misleading investors by assuring them fixed returns from stock trading, unauthorised trading on behalf of clients, not paying the brokers their dues or simply vanishing into thin air — are increasing. These need to be taken seriously by the regulator. While it is good that SEBI has sounded the alarm on the growing number of these entities and has asked brokers to supervise them more diligently, this may not be enough. It will be better if SEBI takes the registration and supervision of these entities into its own hands. Some of the larger brokerages have more than 20,000 APs linked to them to help reach clients in remote areas. The problem is that the supervision of the APs is left to stockbrokers, who enter into an agreement with these APs regarding their activities, client confidentiality, commission sharing and termination clause. Brokers are stipulated to conduct periodic inspection of branches assigned to these APs, but the enforcement of these rules may not be effective.

APs replaced sub-brokers who acted as an intermediary between the clients and stockbrokers earlier. The sub-broker regulation was more stringent with the mandate to register directly with SEBI and paying the regulator a fee every five years to operate in the stock market. There were multiple rules through which their operations were controlled by SEBI and the exchanges. But given the more lenient on-boarding rules for APs, along with the fact that they were allowed to operate in all segments of the market, unlike sub-brokers who could operate only in cash segment, sub-brokers gradually reduced in number. SEBI finally phased out sub-brokers as a category in 2019 and asked the existing sub-brokers to convert into APs or stockbrokers.

Now, SEBI needs to overhaul the rules governing APs. The regulator should take over the registration of the authorised persons from stock brokers and specify the apt education, networth and track record criteria to keep out fly-by-night operators. The rules for handling clients’ payments and securities by APs should be framed carefully. Periodic disclosures should be submitted to SEBI by the APs concerning their activities, risk management practices and compliance with the regulations. Brokers should also be told to conduct periodic audits of these entities and submit them to SEBI. Any complaints about mis-selling or misuse of clients’ funds should be penalised severely, with repeated offenders facing de-registration.

