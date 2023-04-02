The stock market regulator released a series of discussion papers in the recent past on a broad spectrum of issues relating to investor protection, besides plugging regulatory gaps. In its meeting last week, the SEBI board acted on many of these recent consultations. This resulted in 16 regulatory changes, some with far-reaching impact.

The most significant is the move to allow funds for trading in secondary market to be blocked in bank accounts and to allow trade settlement to be done directly with the clearing corporation. This has many advantages, including allowing clients to earn interest on the unused trading fund in the bank, apart from relatively easy processing. Crucially, such funds do not pass through the broker or the trading member thus preventing mixing of client funds with brokers’ proprietary funds, which had led to misuse in the past. This will also enable easy segregation and identification of client collaterals. The regulator is clearly trying to prevent another Karvy-like scam. There will, however, be some disruption among smaller and low-cost brokerages which rely on clients’ unused funds to generate revenue. The transition should be gradual taking inputs from all stakeholders.

The regulator also appears to be focused on averting another Franklin Templeton-type debt fund crisis. SEBI is trying to protect investors in debt funds by asking the mutual fund asset management companies to create a corporate debt market development fund (CDMDF) which can act as backstop in such emergencies. The CDMDF will purchase the investment grade corporate bonds from fund houses in distress in order to help them meet redemption requests. The initial corpus of ₹3,000 crore will be used to raise 10 times the money with the backing of the National Credit Guarantee Trust Company, and thus help in bailing out funds facing redemption pressure. The backstop will also prevent disruption in fund raising in corporate bond markets during such crises. Since the initial contribution to the CDMDF will need to come from the AMCs, it is expected that they will be more judicious about their debt fund investments. With the aid given to fund houses dependent on their contribution, the corpus is expected to increase over the years.

It is good that the Board is proposing to make mutual fund AMCs more accountable and curtailing the practice of passing the blame for lapses on mutual fund trustees. The consultation paper on this issue had suggested that mutual fund trustees should take active part in overseeing the operations of the fund houses and identify malpractices. But this is not practical given that trustees mostly act under the guidance of the AMC. The Board appears to have narrowed the responsibility of the trustees to few core areas such as identifying conflicts of interest between the mutual fund shareholders and unitholders. With the formation of unit-holder protection committee under the Board of the AMC, the fund house is better placed to assume the responsibility of protecting investors.