States have been following the Centre in allocating more towards capital expenditure in recent budgets and the quality of expenditure is also improving, as revealed by data compiled by the Department of Economic Affairs and a study published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While the reducing share of revenue expenditure at the cumulative level and the intention to spend on capital investments are worth lauding, the disaggregated picture shows that many States are failing to meet their budgeted capital outlay. With around two-third of the capital spending of the government — Centre and State — having to be met by the latter , it is imperative that States do not redistribute their capital budget to address the shortfall in revenue expenditure resulting from populist measures.

The latest edition of the Monthly Economic Review of the Finance Ministry shows that 24 of the larger States have cumulatively announced 17.7 per cent increase in capital expenditure for FY24 over the Budget Estimate for FY23. The projections are, however, out of sync with the actual expenditure between April and February FY23. An analysis by this newspaper showed that only three of the 10 largest States spent over 75 per cent of their budgeted capital expenditure in the first 11 months of FY23 with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh spending less than 45 per cent of the budgeted target. Some of the larger States such as Punjab (-38.5 per cent), Rajasthan (-4 per cent), Tamil Nadu (-1.9 per cent) and Telangana (-40.2) per cent have, in fact, reported a decline in capital expenditure in the April- February FY23 period compared with the same period in FY22. Not much credence can therefore be given to the capex projections made for FY24.

That said, the RBI paper, “Capital outlay of Indian States: An empirical assessment of its role and determinants,” strikes a positive note, pointing out that there is a gradual improvement in States’ capital spending at cumulative level. Over the last decade, States have begun to utilise a significant portion of their borrowing for capital expenditure as reflected in the reduction in the ratio of revenue deficit to gross fiscal deficit. Allocation to capex in overall Budget has also been moving higher depicted in the ratio of revenue expenditure to capital outlay. A major part of the State capex is going towards transport, irrigation, flood control, and energy sectors, which need capital investments. But the outlay for health, education and family welfare infrastructure is rather low. This needs to be corrected, for the development of human capital is equally important for wholesome and inclusive growth.

While the increasing awareness about the need to focus on capital spending is welcome, many States have been rather reckless in fiscal management, implementing populist policies such as reverting to the old pension scheme, increased subsidies and cash doles to segments of the population. With these schemes leading to increased debt burden, States have been cutting back on capital outlay, hurting their long-term growth. Given the strong linkage between States’ capital expenses and the GSDP growth, it would be good if States meet their Budget promise in capital spends.