There should be no delay in the deployment of central forces and the Army

For over a month now, the north-eastern State of Manipur has been plunged in a vicious spiral of ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki tribals that has claimed about 100 lives and left over 35,000 people displaced. The violence has continued amidst Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s attempts to bring it under control; things have taken a grisly turn. An ambulance with a seven year old child, his mother and another relative was torched on Wednesday. Mobs have looted police armouries and armed insurgents are patrolling the roads. A stronger message needs to be sent out to insurgent groups and others involved.

In the Imphal Valley, the Kuki-Zomi settlements have been attacked and burned down. In the hills, the Meitei neighbourhoods have been emptied out with brutal force. An internet ban has been imposed. In the villages, people are taking turns to guard their families. While the violence rages, the continuation in office of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who is associated with Meitei supremacy even as Kukis are targeted as “foreigners”, appears to be aggravating the situation. He has mishandled the crisis with a series of bad decisions, beginning with the State government’s withdrawal from a ceasefire or Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with three Kuki-Zomi groups. Peace was disrupted. This was followed by aggressive action targeting the Kuki tribals including demolition of three churches in Imphal East, and an eviction drive against allegedly illegal settlers in environmentally sensitive areas that was perceived by the tribes as an assertion of the Meitei domination by the CM. Then came the Manipur High Court’s contentious direction to the government to consider the request of the Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. The direction was opposed by tribal groups but the CM failed to anticipate its potential to disturb peace.

The violence is rooted in the faultlines in Manipur’s socio-political landscape with regard to issues of land; about 65 per cent of the population that includes the Meiteis inhabit just about 10 per cent of the landmass in the central valley and 90 per cent of the geographical area comprising the hills is inhabited by about 35 per cent of the population, triggering constant conflict. The HC direction on ST status for Meiteis, besides being unconstitutional, has made matters worse. Migration from the Myanmar border is a threat to the demographic balance, and has escalated drug smuggling and poppy cultivation.

The State administration has shown little capacity to handle the conflict which has complex roots and nuances. The Centre’s positioning, too, is a trifle confusing. It needs to take firm action, beginning with a CM who is being seen as partisan in an ethnic conflict. Deployment of central forces and the Army needs to be stepped up before more homes are burned down and innocents killed in fresh outbreaks of violence in Manipur.