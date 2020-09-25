Substitutes for online learning must be pursued

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Digitalisation has never seemed more socially relevant than in these Covid times, where online learning has emerged as a substitute for actual schooling. However, there can be no escaping the fact that those without access to computers, laptops, smartphones — and a broadband connection with download speeds of over, say, 25 mpbs — are being deprived of education. These happen to be families in rural areas and backward regions, where network cables have hardly been laid and mobile towers are scarce. Even if we assume that smartphones are widely used (which is not strictly true), wireless connectivity will not be effective when towers are not close-by and an internet connection is shared by a group, as among poor households. Moreover, while more than 500 million smartphones are in circulation, their prices remain beyond the reach of the urban and rural poor. This holds even more true for personal computers. India’s self-reliance initiatives must take shape in this sector, to ensure that online learning assumes an inclusive character over time.
Meanwhile, the ‘digital gap’ is borne out by the latest telecom subscription data (as on June 30, released by TRAI on Thursday). Teledensity in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Odisha is well below the all-India level of 85.85 per cent. These very regions are plagued by poor educational outcomes. Inadequate digital outreach could increase the drop-out rates in these States. For the country as a whole, wireline connections account for barely 3 per cent of India’s 698 million broadband subscribers. This, along with inadequate smartphone access and tower infrastructure, gives rise to endemic network quality issues. However, in the short-term, India needs to accept the digital divide and work around it.
Innovations have sprung up all over the country. In Chhattisgarh’s Korea district, Rudra Rana, a teacher, has taken to mobile schooling by travelling from village to village on his motorcycle, carrying a compact kit that contains his teaching material and accessories, besides an umbrella. Children sit along both sides of a street, adhering to social distancing norms, while he takes his class at the centre of the street. This can be replicated by a group of people, using a larger vehicle. In Banaskantha district, Gujarat, loudspeakers near temples and other important landmarks have been put up to impart lessons, while children remain in secure environs. Kerala, Karnataka and other States have been beaming lessons through cable TV. This can be scaled up. But in the long run, there can be no getting away from improving access to wired broadband, cheap phones and laptops to enhance access to education, medical services and economic activity.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...