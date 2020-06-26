Tall Covid claims need to be reined in

No ifs, just butts
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
With Covid numbers rising every day, consumer product and pharma companies are wasting no time in capitalising on the business opportunity arising from the fear engendered by this pandemic. Patanjali Ayurved became mired in controversy this week after announcing the launch of its Ayurvedic ‘clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial-based’ medicine for Covid-19. Following its claim that 100 per cent of patients who were administered the medicine recovered within seven days, the Ministry of Ayush hastily intervened to ask it to refrain from such claims before it could verify them. The Ministry may haul up Patanjali for not keeping it in the loop before launch, but it is a moot point if it can verify or disprove Patanjali’s claims. After all, its official notification on April 21 urging ‘serious efforts’ by Ayush organisations to develop Covid drugs admitted that there were no specific provisions for conduct of clinical trials for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and homeopathy drugs, under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules. It asked firms undertaking Covid research to seek approvals from scientific bodies and ethics committees, register with the Clinical Trials Registry and statistically justify their sample size, without laying down any specific protocol.
But it is not just with alternative medicines that regulatory protections to consumers from tall Covid-related claims are quite weak. The DGCI’s fast-track approval to Glenmark’s Fabiflu (Favipiravir) for Covid treatment has also been criticised for not providing any scientific rationale or peer-reviewed research supporting the decision. While pharma majors appear keen to repurpose their older influenza or anti-viral drugs as Covid treatments with expensive price tags, FMCG majors are not far behind in vesting even their most mundane products with anti-viral properties. Advertisements for leading brands of soaps, hand-washes and toothpastes today vouch for their virus-killing ability while household cleaners and disinfectants profess to be 99 per cent effective against Covid, with little evidence backing such claims. Entirely new categories have sprung up,, from immunity-boosting bread and milk to Covid-resistant mattresses, in blatant disregard of the NDMA’s March directive making dubious Covid claims a punishable offence.
So far, the Advertising Standards Council of India has been quite proactive in identifying misleading advertisements to force them off air. But this isn’t enough to deter product launches that are prima facie detrimental to consumers. The Covid situation is a good opportunity for the newly anointed Central Consumer Protection Authority set up under the Consumer Protection Act in 2019, to flex its muscles by taking suo motu cognisance of misleading product launches and claims, to nip this trend in the bud.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Covid-19 has meant no tourists or joy rides at the Ridge in Shimla, leaving horse owners in penury
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...